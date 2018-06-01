World / Africa

Zimbabwe amends its mining bill to appease foreign mining companies

01 June 2018 - 15:06 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Harare — Zimbabwe’s parliament has passed amendments to its mining bill after removing clauses that required foreign mining companies to list locally, according to an official record of parliament’s debates seen on Friday.

Last month, mines minister Winston Chitando promised to remove the requirements, which he said caused panic among foreign mining firms and were contrary to the government’s push to open Zimbabwe to foreign investors. The country has seen increased interest from foreign investors since the downfall of Robert Mugabe in a de facto military coup in November.

The amendments to the mining bill, which were passed on Thursday, also allow the mines minister, after consulting with the president, to designate any mineral as strategic if "it would be in the interests of the development of the mining industry". Designating a mineral as strategic grants the government greater control over its mining.

Mining accounts for more than half Zimbabwe’s export earnings, but investors have stayed away from the country, partly because of opaque black economic empowerment (BEE) rules.

The mining bill will also, for the first time, officially recognise small-scale miners, who produce more than 40% of Zimbabwe’s gold output, meaning their operations will no longer be considered illegal.

Reuters

Tharisa may join Karo Resources in $4.2bn Zimbabwe platinum project

The Pouroulis family, which owns Tharisa and Karo, are looking to develop a mine on the Great Dyke and plan to produce 1.4-million ounces of platinum ...
Companies
1 day ago

RioZim sizes up potential partners in its $1.2bn power plant

The miner, which plans to supply the 700MW Sengwa plant from its own coal operations, is in talks with six companies, most of them Chinese
Companies
15 days ago

Namibia considers scrapping black ownership requirements in mining

‘To give exploration licences to many people who won’t add value, I think we are just slowing down the empowerment that we want to achieve’
World
1 month ago

Mugabe snubs Zimbabwe parliament hearing again

The country’s former president was meant to give evidence on corruption in the diamond industry, but was a no-show on Monday and last week
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe amends its mining bill to appease ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe opposition demands electoral reforms ...
World / Africa
3.
Caribbean countries should exploit marine ...
World / Americas
4.
Three genes indicated in human brain size that ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Tharisa may join Karo Resources in $4.2bn Zimbabwe platinum project
Companies / Mining

Mugabe snubs Zimbabwe parliament hearing again
World / Africa

Fixing Zimbabwe’s ‘fantasy economics’
Opinion

RioZim sizes up potential partners in its $1.2bn power plant
Companies / Mining

Zimbabwe to sign $700m deal for coal-bed methane site
World / Africa

Namibia considers scrapping black ownership requirements in mining
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.