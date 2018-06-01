World / Africa

Former minister faces charges of border jumping in Zimbabwe

01 June 2018 - 16:59 Ray Ndlovu
Saviour Kasukuwere. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Harare — Saviour Kasukuwere, a former government minister and Zanu-PF national political commissar, appeared in court on Friday facing charges of violating Zimbabwe’s immigration act for "border jumping" when he fled Zimbabwe in November last year, after the fall of former ruler Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere returned to the country last month after spending six months in self-imposed exile in SA.

Since Mugabe’s fall last year, several former top government and Zanu-PF officials, such as Ignatius Chombo, the former finance minister; Walter Chidhakwa, the former mines minister; and Walter Mzembi, the former foreign affairs minister, have been brought before the courts facing various charges.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to make the fight against corruption a tenet of his administration. This was also in Zanu-PF’s election manifesto launched last month.

Jonathan Moyo, a former cabinet minister who is exiled in Kenya said the law was being applied selectively, as Mnangagwa had also border jumped his way out of the country after his axing by Mugabe as vice president.

In a Twitter post, Moyo said; “Why was Mnangagwa not charged for violating immigration laws on 6 November 2017 when he jumped the border with an LV (Louis Vuitton) briefcase and thousands of dollars? Instead he has been boasting about it and recommending border jumping as a prerequisite for the presidency!”

Kasukuwere, previously local government minister, pleaded not guilty to the charges of border jumping against him on Friday and was granted bail of $300 and must report to the police regularly. He was remanded out of custody until June 11.

His brother, Dickson Mafios was recently sentenced to 11 months with the option of a fine for the same offence.

In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Kasukuwere said it was new-found courage that had driven him to return home after being on the run, to clear his name.

"The reason why I will go back home is that if I did commit a crime, then I must be brought before the courts and charged. I must answer to the charges of the crimes that I did commit in the country. It’s courage that should drive you to say ‘let me face whatever has to come my way’. Why should you carry the stigma of being a criminal when you have not stolen anybody’s money? If you are charged with corruption and there is evidence of that corruption, so be it."

