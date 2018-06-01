Ethiopia shuffles executive at Metec, appointing ministers to the board

The new Metec chairman, industry minister Ambachew Mekonnen, replaces Ethiopia’s deputy prime minister, Demeke Mekonnen, whose appointment had only been a temporary measure, spokesman Michael Desta said by phone.

Asmelash Woldeselassie, a former legal adviser to the prime minister’s office, was also appointed to the board, as was Azeb Mesfin, whose husband Meles ruled Ethiopia until his death in 2012.

She was among several members of the central committee of the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), one of the four wings of the ruling party, who were removed from that body in November for unspecified infractions. Asmelash is a member of the TPLF’s executive committee.

Desta said a deputy defence minister, Getachew Hailemariam, and a deputy minister for communication and information, Mebratu Gebremariam, who were appointed by Abiy on May 10, have also been named to the board. "All seven are new," Desta said.

Desta said he would give the names of the two other board members later, adding that he didn’t know why the changes were made.

In April, Abiy appointed Bekele Bulado, a civilian who was previously a minister for trade, as the new director-general of Metec, replacing Major-General Kinfe Dagnew, who tendered his resignation ahead of an April 19 cabinet reshuffle.

Bloomberg