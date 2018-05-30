World / Africa

Zimbabweans will go to the polls on July 30

30 May 2018 - 10:59 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/ERLLRE
Harare — Zimbabwe will hold its general elections on July 30, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday.

This will be the first poll since the army forced 94-year-old former president Robert Mugabe to resign in November.

Mnangagwa, who became president following the military takeover, has promised to deliver on free and fair elections to win over Zimbabwe’s critics at home and abroad.

Missing from the July ballot for the first time in 20 years will be Zimbabwe’s foremost political gladiators, Mugabe and Morgan Tsvangirai, the former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, who died from cancer in February.

The vote will pit Mnangagwa against a clutch of opponents including 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the MDC.

In a brief Government Gazette statement, Mnangagwa said he had fixed July 30 "as the day of the election of the president, the election of members of the national assembly and election of councillors".

Prospective candidates will be registered on June 14.

The 75-year-old Mnangagwa is seeking a victory that will give him a fresh mandate and the legitimacy that will strengthen his political hand after Mugabe was ousted in a coup.

Nicknamed "Crocodile" for his secretive and insular demeanour, Mnangagwa goes into the election with the advantage of incumbency.

He has promised to break with Mugabe’s policies and says Zimbabwe is opening up to foreign investors.

Mnangagwa has officially applied for Zimbabwe to rejoin the Commonwealth it left in 2003 under Mugabe and has invited the grouping of former British colonies to send observers to its elections.

The Commonwealth suspended Zimbabwe over accusations of having flawed elections in 2002.

Reuters

Mugabe snubs Zimbabwe parliament hearing again

The country’s former president was meant to give evidence on corruption in the diamond industry, but was a no-show on Monday and last week
World
1 day ago

How there's hope for Zimbabwe as it starts tackling legacy debt

The African state now has to navigate obstacles to receive global funding to revive its economy, write Jill Dauchy, Thomas Laryea and Mthuli Ncube
Opinion
5 days ago

Zimbabwe’s worsening cash crunch

Optimism about the dispensation introduced under Emmerson Mnangagwa is fading amid a cash crunch that has hit the pockets of consumers
Features
6 days ago

Zimbabwe’s army will not allow power to go to the opposition, Zanu-PF official says

Last week, vice-president Kembo Mohadi denied that Zanu-PF was being led by the army and that it would stay on if the party lost the elections
World
6 days ago

