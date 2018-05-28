World / Africa

Clashes with army in Cameroon claim 22

28 May 2018 - 06:20 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Yaoundé — Twenty-two people have been killed in clashes with the army in Cameroon, an opposition MP said on Saturday, in the latest violence to hit the northwest, where separatists of the English-speaking minority are fighting for greater autonomy.

The identity of those killed was not immediately clear, with the army describing them as "terrorists" and villagers saying they were criminals.

The US ambassador to Cameroon accused government forces earlier in May of carrying out targeted killings and other abuses against the independence-seeking militants.

"Twenty-two people were killed on Friday in Menka," said Nji Tumasang, a member of the English-speaking opposition Social Democratic Front in Santa, the area in which the town of Menka is located.

He also said that families in Menka had told him 18 people were also killed on Thursday.

Violence between insurgents and government forces has occurred almost daily in the region since a political crisis escalated in late 2016.

An army officer confirmed the incident. "A group of terrorists was reported in Menka" and the military surrounded the hotel where they were, army spokesman Col Didier Badjeck said on Facebook.

He said a watchman alerted the hotel occupants, "which gave rise to long exchanges of fire lasting several minutes".

Weapons and ammunition had been seized, he said.

AFP

Raubex builds in Cameroon

With lack of infrastructure projects leading road builder shifts its focus
Companies
20 days ago

Five athletes from strife-torn Cameroon go walkabout in Australia

Three weightlifter and two boxers are thought to have fled with no intention of returning home
Sport
1 month ago

Cameroon holds first cabinet meeting since 2015

President Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, often meets ministers at the airport between private trips abroad with Switzerland being a ...
World
2 months ago

Cameroon on brink of full-blown secessionist revolt

The crisis, which began with peaceful protests, has taken a dangerous turn that has given the upper hand to those who favour taking up arms, says the ...
World
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Clashes with army in Cameroon claim 22
World / Africa
2.
Qatar bans products from embargo states
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi Arabia to pump petrodollars into tourism
World / Middle East
4.
Northern Ireland under pressure after landslide ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.