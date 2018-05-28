Boko Haram is ruining Nigeria’s chance to benefit from the US-China trade tiff

Abuja — Chinese importers are seeking alternative sources of sorghum as risks of a trade spat with the US linger.

But they are finding Nigeria, the world’s second-largest producer, unable to fill the gap as violence in producing regions leaves fields idle.

Sorghum is a drought-resistant grain used in the food and brewing industry as well as livestock feed, and a staple food in some parts of the world.

"The trade war opens up an opportunity for us to export to China," Muda Yusuf, head of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said in a phone interview from Nigeria’s commercial capital.