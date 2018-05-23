World / Africa

Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in DRC

23 May 2018 - 17:39 Agency Staff
World Health Organisation medical supplies to fight the Ebola virus arrive at the airport in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 19 2018. Picture: REUTERS
World Health Organisation medical supplies to fight the Ebola virus arrive at the airport in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 19 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Mbandaka — Three patients infected with the deadly Ebola virus escaped from a hospital holding them in quarantine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) city of Mbandaka, an aid group said, as medics raced to stop the disease spreading in the teeming river port.

Two of the patients got out on Monday but were found dead a day later, said Henri Gray, the head of the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) mission in the city.

Another left on Saturday, but was found alive the same day and is now under observation, Gray said.

"This is a hospital. It’s not a prison. We can’t lock everything," he said.

The report came as the World Health Organisation warned that the fight to stop Democratic Republic of Congo’s ninth confirmed outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever had reached a critical point.

"The next few weeks will really tell if this outbreak is going to expand to urban areas or if we’re going to be able to keep it under control," WHO’s emergency response chief Peter Salama told ministers and diplomats in Geneva.

"We’re on the epidemiological knife edge of this response," he said at the UN body’s annual assembly.

Health officials are particularly concerned by the disease’s presence in Mbandaka, a crowded trading hub upstream from Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, a city of some 10 million people. The river also runs along the border with the Republic of Congo.

The outbreak, which was first spotted near the town of Bikoro, about 100 km (60 miles) south of the city, is believed to have killed at least 27 people so far. Reuters

Health workers have drawn up a list of 628 people who have had contact with known cases who will need to be vaccinated.

"It’s really the detective work of epidemiology that will make or break the response to this outbreak," Salama said.

The disease was first discovered in Congo in the 1970s. It is spread through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person, who suffers severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea.

More than 11,300 people died in an Ebola outbreak in the West African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2013 and 2016.

Reuters

Medical staff in DRC start receiving experimental Ebola vaccine

The WHO is sending 7,540 doses of the vaccine to the DRC, 540 of which have been earmarked for Mbandaka where four Ebola cases have been confirmed
World
2 days ago

Ineffective WHO must get back to basics

The World Health Organisation’s work has never been more important to address serious and evolving international health threats, write Philip ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

WHO raises Congo’s Ebola risk after confirming a case in a major city

‘Urban Ebola is a very different phenomenon to rural Ebola as people in urban areas have far more contacts, [potentially resulting in] an ...
World
5 days ago

DRC to use trial vaccine in bid to contain Ebola

The remoteness of Bikoro, at the epicentre of the latest outbreak, ‘bodes well for containment’
World
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
US government worker in China suffers brain ...
World
2.
G-7, EU and Lima group reject Nicolás Maduro’s ...
World / Americas
3.
Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in DRC
World / Africa
4.
Zimbabwe’s army will not allow power to go to the ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.