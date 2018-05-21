Season of easing over as African central bankers expected to keep rates on hold

Rate decisions across Africa in the next two weeks are likely to confirm the continent’s biggest economies have mostly ceased a wave of easing that’s been going since last year.

Factors from sticky inflation to rising crude prices may persuade central bankers to freeze borrowing costs. Institutions in Nigeria, South Africa, Angola, Kenya and Mauritius will probably keep key rates unchanged at their forthcoming meetings — and only Ghana’s is seen by some economists as open to a potential cut on Monday.

Slowing price growth and tepid economic expansion in some African countries had given central banks room to loosen policy over the past year. Now fears of outflows and currency depreciation, risking a reversal in the inflation drop, may spur caution on moving too fast or too far.

"We’ll see them generally hold," Yvonne Mhango, an economist at Renaissance Capital in Johannesburg, said. "The intention is to ease policy in Nigeria, but they need inflation to be a little bit lower to try preserve positive a real rate. In Kenya, inflation has bottomed out and I see it picking up."

Here’s a round-up of what the continent’s central bankers are dealing with.

Ghana cut on cards

Ghana’s central bank cut its benchmark rate to a four-year low of 18% in March and may reduce it further after consumer-price growth slowed to single digits last month.

While inflation is now inside the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10%, the upward pressure on the cost of oil means a "cautious cut of between 50 to 100 basis points" is possible, said Courage Martey, an economist at Databank Group.

Another hold in Nigeria

In Nigeria, policy makers have retained the benchmark rate at a record high since July 2016 to help support the naira and will probably do the same on Tuesday. The currency has stabilised against the dollar and reserves increased, but the central bank is wary of foreign-exchange pressures. While price growth eased for a 15th straight month in April, and is now below the key interest rate, it remains well outside the target band of 6% to 9%.