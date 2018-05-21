Medical staff in DRC start receiving experimental Ebola vaccine

"This is a new phase in our response, another pillar in the fight. We must continue the monitoring of contacts," Ilunga said.

Ebola causes haemorrhagic fever, vomiting and diarrhoea and spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. When a new case is diagnosed, all people who might have been in recent contact with the patient are traced and vaccinated to keep the disease from spreading.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outlook for dealing with the new outbreak, the ninth in the DRC since the disease made its first-known appearance in the 1970s, was brighter than when the West African epidemic was reported.

Mbandaka lies on the Congo River with regular transport links to the Kinshasa, raising concern that the virus could spread to the capital, where 10-million people live. The need to keep the vaccine at -80°C in a humid region with erratic electricity supply has further complicated the operation.

"It’s concerning that we now have cases of Ebola in an urban centre, but we are much better placed to deal with this outbreak than we were in 2014," Tedros told health ministers at the start of the WHO’s annual assembly in Geneva.

The WHO’s head of emergency response, Peter Salama, said use of the VSV-EBOV injection meant that in future, regions with Ebola outbreaks could expect more than just containment with basic public health measures such as isolation and hygiene.

"It’s the first time in the midst of an outbreak … that we’re using this as a way to stem transmission," Salama said in a telephone interview. "It’s an important moment that changes the way we’ve seen Ebola for 40 years." Of the 46 people thought to have been infected so far in the latest outbreak, 26 have died, the WHO said. Of that caseload, 21 have been confirmed in a laboratory, 21 are regarded as probable Ebola cases and four patients are suspected of having Ebola.

The WHO’s previous leadership was heavily criticised for its slow response to the outbreak that began in late 2013. The WHO did not call an emergency meeting for that outbreak until August 2014.

With Tom Miles, Kate Kelland and Edward McAlliser

Reuters