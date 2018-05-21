Details of huge theft at National Youth Service dismay Kenyans

Nairobi — Kenyan investigators had summoned more than 40 people for questioning after a "massive theft of public funds" at the country’s National Youth Service, the head of the criminal investigations directorate said on Sunday.

Domestic media reported that 10-billion shillings ($100m) had been stolen through fictitious invoices and multiple payments on one supplier invoice at the National Youth Service.

The reports have dismayed many Kenyans, particularly as it follows another scam at the agency, which is supposed to equip the young with key skills and help create jobs, in 2015.

George Kinoti, director of criminal investigations, said his organisation had summoned government officials and business people who had been paid by the agency for supplying various goods and services, calling the issue a "scam" and a "fraud".

"It is massive theft of public funds," he said.

"Our aim is to have anybody involved in theft of public funds to answer and if possible to return what they have stolen from the public."

