Zimbabwe gives second broadcast licence to state-owned newspaper

16 May 2018 - 12:32 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Harare — Zimbabwe has given its second-ever TV broadcasting licence to a state-owned newspaper group, entrenching the government’s monopoly over the broadcast media ahead of elections expected in a few months.

Zimbabwe Newspapers, which runs some of the country’s biggest newspapers and several radio stations, said on Wednesday that it had been issued a TV licence by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ).

BAZ officials were not available to comment.

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, which is also owned by the state, has been the sole broadcaster in the country since it gained independence from Britain in 1980.

Government critics accuse state-owned media of biased coverage in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF and BAZ’s decision is likely to increase calls for licensing of independent broadcasters.

State-owned newspapers and TV were official mouthpieces of former president Robert Mugabe, but they quickly switched allegiance to Mnangagwa after Mugabe was forced out by the military in November.

The opposition has complained of unfair coverage by state media as political parties gear up for the national elections, whose date is yet to be fixed.

Reuters

DIANNA GAMES: Election-rigging machinery is still in place as Zimbabwe prepares to vote

Cheating is widely expected, but it is hard to know in the altered political landscape whether it is necessary
Opinion
1 day ago

Change is gonna come, slowly but surely, to African politics

Far from dramatic and traumatic revolutions, African countries are changing leadership slowly and democratically, writes Akin Rotimi
Opinion
26 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Could SA lead the efforts to formulate a Pax Africana?

Nelson Mandela sought to promote a human rights-based foreign policy — which sometimes proved difficult
Opinion
1 month ago

DIANNA GAMES: African trade is crippled for a reason and fine words will not change that

Road to market of 1-billion people is bedevilled by inefficiency, poor infrastructure and a lack of political will
Opinion
1 month ago

LUMKILE MONDI: Stench of putrefaction from the Zuma presidency cannot be ignored

The ANC reinforced and embedded corruption in 2007 by electing Jacob Zuma
Opinion
1 month ago

