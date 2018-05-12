World / Africa

Ailing Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria

12 May 2018 - 10:05 Agency Staff
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUND
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUND

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Friday, his office said, after a three-day absence on medical grounds.

"President @MBuhari is back in Abuja. He arrived this evening from London," the presidency wrote on its Twitter account.

The 75-year-old former military ruler, who last year spent some five months receiving treatment in the British capital, had left on Tuesday to see his doctor there.

The move stoked fresh doubts about the president’s health and his ability to campaign for re-election at polls scheduled for February next year.

Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Buhari was clearly unwell and unfit to govern.

Buhari has not disclosed the exact nature of his condition, saying only that he had "never been so ill" and disclosing that it involved blood transfusions and a battery of tests.

The PDP has previously claimed he was being treated for prostate cancer. Buhari has said those claims were untrue.

The health of the president is a sensitive issue in Nigeria following the death in office in 2010 of then president maru Musa Yar’Adua, which followed months of treatment abroad and sparked months of political turmoil.

AFP

As Mohammadu Buhari flies to London for medical help, opposition says he is unfit to run Nigeria

The Nigerian president spent five months in London in 2017 seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness, which he said required multiple blood ...
World
2 days ago

Attack on Nigerian village leaves dozens dead

Bandits attack Gwaska village in the northern state of Kaduna in the latest in a string of incidents that underscore the insecurity in the West ...
World
5 days ago

Nigeria wants ‘proof of life’ video from Boko Haram for missing girls

Of 276 girls abducted in 2014, only 107 are accounted for with one journalist claiming only a handful of the girls are still alive
World
24 days ago

Nigeria’s Buhari wants to run again in 2019 elections

The 75-year-old ‘Baba Go-Slow’ wants another term, even though he has had bouts of ill health and was treated last year in the UK for an ...
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Malaysia bars scandal-plagued Najib Razak from ...
World / Asia
2.
Plan for global education launched at UN
World
3.
Ailing Muhammadu Buhari returns to Nigeria
World / Africa
4.
UN nuclear watchdog’s chief inspector resigns
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.