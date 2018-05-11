World / Africa

South Sudan president fires central bank governor over high consumer prices

11 May 2018 - 16:20 Okech Francis
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir. Picture: REUTERS
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir. Picture: REUTERS

Juba — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir fired the central bank’s governor after he failed to rein in consumer prices that almost tripled last year, the country’s presidency said.

Kiir is struggling to stabilise an economy that has contracted for the past three years after a civil war broke out in 2013 and as slumping oil prices crimped the government’s main source of revenue. Inflation is forecast to more than double this year and next, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Thursday, the president appointed Dier Tong Ngor, a former deputy governor at the bank, to replace Othom Rago Ajak as governor of the Bank of South Sudan and named Albino Dak Othow as his deputy.

"This is a prerogative of the president to change whoever he wants, and it was in line with the rise of high inflation and the dollar being bought with much more of the local currency," Kiir’s spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny, said by phone Friday from the capital, Juba. The new governors promised they would ensure they "satisfy the needs of the people", he said.

The South Sudanese pound has fallen 50% to about $300 on the streets of Juba, compared with about $150 when Ajak was appointed in January 2017, according to money changers.

Declining to comment further, Ngor said by phone, "I have been briefed this morning by the president and I am ready for the challenge."

Bloomberg

UN launches biggest cholera vaccine drive in Africa

More than 2-million people will receive the oral cholera vaccine as part of five major campaigns in Malawi, Nigeria, South Sudan, Uganda and Zambia
World
3 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Could SA lead the efforts to formulate a Pax Africana?

Nelson Mandela sought to promote a human rights-based foreign policy — which sometimes proved difficult
Opinion
25 days ago

Sudan seizes three newspapers for covering food-price protests

The media in Sudan is frequently targeted, with the country ranking near the bottom of international press freedom rankings
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
South Sudan president fires central bank governor ...
World / Africa
2.
The ADB to support Zimbabwe with credit lines ...
World / Africa
3.
Angola to privatise 74 state companies and reduce ...
World / Africa
4.
Trump’s move puts Iranians hopeful of reform on ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.