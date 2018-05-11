World / Africa

Angola to privatise 74 state companies and reduce state interference

11 May 2018 - 14:20 Stephen Eisenhammer
João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA/GCIS
João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA/GCIS

Luanda — Angola plans to privatise 74 state companies over the next few years, predominantly those in the industrial sector, according to the prospectus sent to investors as part of the country’s eurobond issuance.

Africa’s second largest crude producer has been battered by a fall in the price of oil over the past four years and President João Lourenço, who took office in September, has pledged to reduce state interference in the economy, which remains centrally controlled after years of civil war and Soviet-influenced state building following independence from Portugal in 1975.

"Generally, the government intends to sell its entire interest in these companies, the majority of which operate in the industrial sector," the prospectus, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, said. The prospectus does not list the companies or say how much the privatisations could raise, but a government source told Reuters that Angola’s ports, national carrier TAAG, BCI bank, and insurer Ensa were all being considered for full or partial privatisation.

"The government’s long-term policy is that companies which, in the government’s view, are not required to remain under public ownership as a matter of policy should eventually be privatised," the prospectus said.

Lourenço aims to revive growth by opening the economy to foreign investors and diversifying away from oil, which currently accounts for 95% of exports.

Angola is in the process of raising $3bn through two eurobond issues, launching $1.75bn in 10-year notes at 8.25% and a $1.25bn 30-year tranche at 9.375%.

In the prospectus, Angola also said it saw its total debt — excluding that held by state oil firm Sonangol — reaching $77.3bn, or 70.8% of GDP, by the end of 2018.

Reuters

