10 May 2018 - 14:19 Ernest Mabuza
Grace Mugabe, left, talks to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. File picture: REUTERS
Grace Mugabe, left, talks to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. File picture: REUTERS

On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria was presented with a legal dilemma as it considered the diplomatic immunity granted to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe.

The court was not sure whether the matter was moot as Mugabe was no longer the spouse of the president of Zimbabwe‚ which meant that her immunity no longer existed.

Minority rights organisation AfriForum has also joined the application to set aside the granting of diplomatic immunity to Mugabe by the Minister of International Relations and Co-operation last year.

Mugabe allegedly assaulted model Gabrielle Engels with an electric cord in August last year because she was unhappy with the escapades of her two sons in a luxury hotel in Sandton.

AfriForum believes that setting aside the diplomatic immunity is the first step towards having Mugabe prosecuted for the alleged assault.

Judge Basheer Waglay asked whether the case was not moot as Mugabe no longer qualified for diplomatic immunity. The DA‚ which launched the application‚ disagreed. It also argued that a decision‚ such as that taken by the minister granting diplomatic immunity‚ was binding in law until set aside by a court.

Anton Katz SC‚ for the DA‚ said granting diplomatic immunity for the entourage accompanying a head of state remained an uncertain matter.

The Commission for Gender Equality will also present its submissions in the case as a friend of the court. The commission will argue that the minister cannot grant a foreign and powerful politician immunity from prosecution and liability after that politician had been accused of assault.

The matter continues.

