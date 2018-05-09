World / Africa

As Mohammadu Buhari flies to London for medical help, opposition says he is unfit to run Nigeria

09 May 2018 - 13:17 Agency Staff
Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERTRAND GUAY
Muhammadu Buhari. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERTRAND GUAY

Abuja — Nigeria’s main opposition party has said President Muhammadu Buhari is unfit to run the country after he again left for London on medical grounds.

The 75-year-old former military ruler spent five months in London in 2017 seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness, which he said required multiple blood transfusions.

He flew out again on Tuesday, citing a request from his doctor, and pledged to be back in Nigeria on Saturday.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said in a statement on Tuesday evening that it was an admission that he was "unwell, ailing and unfit to attend to state matters".

The disclosure had "put to rest speculation on the health status of the president, as well as his attendant inability to effectively govern".

The party also hit out at what it said were the "deception, lies and beguiling" of the president’s office about the head of state’s health.

Before the last election in 2015, the PDP — then in power under president Goodluck Jonathan — claimed that Buhari had terminal prostate cancer. Buhari rejected the assertion and claimed a leaked medical report showing he was being treated for the condition, was faked.

But with so many absences and uncertainty about his condition, his health is likely to become a major issue as he seeks re-election in February 2019.

In particular, there will be questions about whether he will be able to manage months of rigorous campaigning.

AFP

Attack on Nigerian village leaves dozens dead

Bandits attack Gwaska village in the northern state of Kaduna in the latest in a string of incidents that underscore the insecurity in the West ...
World
2 days ago

Nigeria wants ‘proof of life’ video from Boko Haram for missing girls

Of 276 girls abducted in 2014, only 107 are accounted for with one journalist claiming only a handful of the girls are still alive
World
21 days ago

Nigeria’s Buhari wants to run again in 2019 elections

The 75-year-old ‘Baba Go-Slow’ wants another term, even though he has had bouts of ill health and was treated last year in the UK for an ...
World
29 days ago

