‘The voice of the people is the voice of God’, says Emmerson Mnangagwa

Harare — At Zanu-PF’s headquarters and in Harare’s central business district, the signs of the deep pockets of the ruling party are on full display.

A large banner in the green and yellow colours of Zanu-PF is emblazoned with the image of its candidate, President Emmerson Mnangagwa. "Delivering the Zimbabwe you want," reads the imposing banner that covers, from top to bottom, one side of the multi-floor party headquarters.

The same image of a smiling Mnangagwa promising to deliver on health, education and fight corruption is dotted across billboards and roadsides across different parts of the city. One billboard, is inscribed with a statement popularised by Mnangagwa when he rose to power in November last year: "The voice of the people is the voice of God."

Media reports in Harare suggest that Zanu-PF has a war chest funded to the tune of $200m, which it will splurge on during the campaign trail.

However, ordinary citizens are little impressed. The sentiment on Harare’s streets is that Mnangagwa’s rise to power on the back of a wide range of promises has failed to translate into meaningful material change for citizens.

The shortage of US dollars — the official currency — persists while there is still little sign of investors. An estimated 70 companies either closed down or filed for liquidation in the six months between October 2017 and March 2018, according to submissions to the courts.

Alex Magaisa, a UK-based lawyer and former advisor to Morgan Tsvangirai, the late opposition MDC founder and president, castigated Mnangagwa on Facebook.

"In this monstrous poster they describe [Mnangagwa] as a man of action. Let us examine the man of action since November: action on corruption? Zero. Action on so-called externalisers? Zero. Action on diamond looting? Zero. Action on cash crisis? Zero. Action on state media bias? Zero. Action on electoral reforms? Zero. Action on past atrocities? Forget bygones. Action on chiefs? Plenty of cars. Action on billboards? Plenty of billboards! Man of action, indeed."