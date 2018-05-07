World / Africa

Botswana’s opposition welcomes firing of spy boss Isaac Kgosi

07 May 2018 - 16:41 Sello Motseta
The opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) welcomed the axing of feared spy chief Isaac Kgosi last week, saying the move was long overdue.

The BCP also urged Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi to review democratic oversight mechanisms of the directorate of intelligence and security services through legislative amendments, to re-inforce transparency, accountability and the protection of individual rights and freedoms.

In a statement, Carter Morupisi, the permanent secretary to the president and secretary to cabinet, also said that Kgosi would be replaced by Peter Magosi.

This came after a string of embarrassing allegations disclosed to the public accounts committee, which is investigating graft charges relating to the misappropriation of funds amounting to 250-million pula (about R318m) from the National Petroleum Fund. Kgosi has refused to answer questions, saying he did not consult either the president or vice-president in operational matters.

BCP president Dumelang Saleshando said: "The party is of the view that his axing would be meaningless if he is not prosecuted for corruption and economic crimes he is alleged to have committed while at the helm of the spy agency.

"The directorate on corruption and economic crime has completed investigation of corruption and fiscal and revenue crimes involving the former director-general in at least one case. The latest case of the National Petroleum Fund proved that wheels had fallen off regarding the directorate of intelligence and security services and its disregard for the laws of Botswana."

Saleshando added: "The BCP has never approved the appointment of Kgosi from the beginning as it regarded him as not only unqualified for the job but also a stooge of former president Ian Khama. It is common knowledge that Kgosi was protected by Khama, who shielded him from both prosecution and accountability before democratic institutions. The spy unit under him was a huge liability to the fiscus."

Saleshando expressed the hope that Kgosi’s axing would be followed by his immediate prosecution and the auditing of the directorate of intelligence and security services, which has not happened since its establishment in 2007.

"We also recommend investigation into human rights abuses by the [directorate] under Kgosi and Khama, including but not limited to extra-judicial killings, torture and other degrading treatments, unlawful and arbitrary arrests and detentions and wiretappings of electronic communications and invasion of privacy of citizens," Saleshando said.

