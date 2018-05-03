MDC confident of Zimbabwe election win — but not of taking power

Harare — Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is convinced it has enough support to secure an outright win in upcoming elections. It is less confident it will actually be able to claim power.

The country has not had a peaceful political transition since white-minority rule ended in 1980, and all the votes held since 2000 that handed victory to Robert Mugabe were marred by allegations of rigging and violence. While Mugabe was forced to quit in November and his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised a free and fair election, the MDC says sweeping reforms are essential to ensure its credibility.

"We’re preparing and planning for the best, but budgeting for the worst," MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said in an interview in Harare. "The worst is obviously a rigged election, a blocked transition, where we have victory but the military or some other force refuses to accept the will of the electorate."

A lawyer, Chamisa took control of the MDC after its long-time leader Morgan Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer in February and will contest the presidency against Mnangagwa, a former intelligence chief. The MDC has allied with six smaller opposition parties for the vote, which must be held by August 22.

Ballot concerns

While the opposition isn’t anticipating a repetition of the numerous murders, rape and arson attacks that marred previous campaigns, it has concerns about controls over the ballot papers, the integrity of the voters’ role, and the composition of the National Logistics Committee, which will run the election, according to Chamisa.

No opinion polls on the likely election outcome have been published to far. Surveys conducted ahead of previous votes proved unreliable.

Rashweat Mukundu, an analyst at the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute, said the ruling Zanu-PF may resort to intimidation and violence if it sees its grip on power under threat.

"The electoral playing field is still very much tilted in favour of Zanu-PF, starting with control of the electoral process and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, which is staffed by known Zanu-PF loyalists," he said.

Zanu-PF has dismissed concerns about rigging and says it will easily win what will be a fair contest. "We’ve invited observers from around the world, including the EU, because we want this election to be acceptable both at home and abroad," Simon Khaya Moyo, a ruling party spokesperson, said by phone.

The election date is likely to be announced within the next few weeks. About 5.3-million people have registered to cast ballots.

Eldred Masunungure, a political science lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, considers an opposition win unlikely. "Yes, there’s evidence that the MDC alliance has gained considerable grassroots support, going by attendance at their rallies, but I don’t think it’s enough to upset Zanu-PF."

Bloomberg