Armyworm resists all of Africa’s efforts to halt its relentless march

Kisumu — On farms across Africa, a seemingly innocuous brown and beige caterpillar is waging a silent war, devastating rural incomes and posing a major threat to the continent’s food supply.

In just two years, the so-called fall armyworm has colonised three-quarters of Africa, according to the British-based Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International.

Its favourite food is maize, the staple on which over 200-million smallholder farming families depend for their livelihoods.

The fall armyworm is believed to have made its bridgehead in West Africa after being accidentally brought in from South America, its native home, by sea or air cargo. It was first detected in Africa in 2016.

"Since then, it has very rapidly spread across the entire continent. It’s reportedly now causing damage in more than 40 countries," says Boddupalli Prasanna, an expert at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT) in Mexico.

The larval, or caterpillar, armyworm is perfectly adapted for destruction.

Growing up to about 5cm, it nestles in the leaves around the head of maize.

The critter then attacks methodically, leaving behind shredded leaves and chewed or hollowed ears of maize.

In one Kenyan county visited by experts last year, 30% of the crop was lost. The impact on farmers and on households can be huge.

Wycliffe Ngoda, a 64-year-old farmer from near Kisumu, in western Kenya, said he lost nearly a quarter of his income last year in an armyworm outbreak, and the price of a 2kg bag of maize doubled in his area.

"The attack was very fast and furious. In a short while, huge swathes of (crops) had been eaten," he said.

"I lost 50% of my crop, others up to 70%," he said. "This is how we were introduced to armyworm: very rudely."

The life cycle of Spodoptera frugiperda is only about six weeks, but it packs an outsized punch.

In the final two weeks, the armyworm caterpillar metamorphoses into a moth able to cover up to 100km in a night. Each female can lay up to 1,500 eggs, ensuring an exponential growth of foot soldiers with a remarkable ability to adapt.