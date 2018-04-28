Cheers to the Chapman, Nigeria’s favourite fizzy drink

Lagos — Nigerians may be fond of a glass of champagne but it’s another fizzy drink — and one that’s unashamedly non-alcoholic — that’s dearest to their hearts.

Garnet red and tooth-achingly sweet with a surprisingly tart kick, the Chapman is served with a slice of orange and cucumber in a pint glass with a plastic straw.

"This is our drink, not champagne," says Toyedayo Osilaja, a patron of the Ikoyi Club, one of the oldest private clubs in Lagos, Nigeria’s thriving commercial capital. "The [champagne] fever is dying. You’ve had enough hiccups and heartburn. Chapman is just a popular drink we all love."

Chapman’s universal appeal is undeniable in a religiously conservative country where temperance is widely seen as a virtue. It’s a staple on restaurant menus and a favourite at weddings; President Muhammadu Buhari serves it at meetings; best-selling novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is on the record as a fan.

Enjoyed by both children and adults and eyed by beverage companies as a next big mass-produced hit, the Chapman is sometimes referred to as a "Nigerian sangria". But that’s a misnomer as, unlike in Spain and Portugal, it’s not made with wine but soft drinks, while the orange and cucumber is a garnish.

Other than getting the approximate colour right, there’s no standard way to make a Chapman. This is partly because despite the drink’s ubiquity, its origins are shrouded in mystery. Rumour has it there once was an expat by the name of Chapman who worked at a club in Lagos and made the drink. Others maintain it was a Nigerian.

No one knows for sure, though everyone agrees it was conceived in the country and is a made-in-Nigeria drink.

"It’s been [served] here for the longest," says Osilaja, staking a claim on the Chapman for the Ikoyi Club, as a barman pours a Chapman from a drink dispenser on the bar. In a sign of the drink’s importance, the first thing Osilaja did when he accepted a volunteer post as bar adviser was to standardise the drink’s recipe across the expansive club’s 15 bars. He considered it was being "badly mixed" and for months he allowed only his most trusted bartender to prepare the drink. Members are thrilled with the result, he reports happily.

"There’s some story about a Chapman making it, but we have no records," he says, adding that he’s enjoyed Chapmans for all his 46 years at the club his parents first brought him to as a child to enjoy the pool, tennis courts and other facilities.