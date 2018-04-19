Harare — Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday were marred by the recent firing of striking nurses by the government.

However, the importance of a vibrant health services sector was laid bare for all to see when a senior government official‚ Bulawayo metropolitan affairs minister Angeline Masuku‚ collapsed while reading President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Independence Day speech.

"Please‚ can somebody come and assist me. I am feeling dizzy‚" she said before collapsing.

Fortunately‚ despite 16‚000 nurses downing tools‚ senior nurses from the rank of sister-in-charge had remained at work and the minister was attended to.

Before firing striking nurses‚ the government already had a deficit of at least 8‚000 nurses. In 2011, the government began regulating the hiring and training of nurses to contain a ballooning wage bill.

In the latest strike by nurses — the second in the space of two months — their concerns are around providing services "with minimum resources and bellow market [salary] packages".

In February‚ government hospitals ran out of oxygen‚ forcing a major children’s hospital‚ Harare Children’s Hospital‚ to suspend normal services at a time when there was an outbreak of bronchiolitis.

In December‚ nurses at United Bulawayo Hospitals demonstrated because there was a lack of drugs at a time when more than 80% of drugs were being provided by the donor community.

The government has declared that it will not rehire fired nurses‚ instead it will hire retired ones. Those on leave have been recalled‚ and student nurses awaiting results will be absorbed into the system.

"You are requested to recruit nurses to cover up gaps created by the nurses who were summarily discharged ... in the interim‚ all members who are [on] vacation leave‚ annual leave‚ and nights off are instructed to report for duty‚" read a statement to hospital heads from the government.

But the Zimbabwe Nurses’ Association has since assured its members not to panic and the civil servants’ umbrella body‚ Apex Council‚ has added its voice‚ arguing that the government’s decision is irrational and unconstitutional.

As things stand‚ the country’s vice-president‚ retired general Constantino Chiwenga‚ believes nurses have become political, saying, "The government now regards this lack of remorse as politically motivated."

But some nurses don’t even care about politics. It’s about working in a conducive environment.

"I can easily go and work in Namibia for a better wage. Actually, many of my colleagues have emigrated to countries such as Australia‚ the UK and Canada. All that is needed is at least two years post-basic training experience and an added specialist skill‚" said a nurse on strike.

Nurses earn a basic salary per month of $280 before allowances, while the cost of living in Zimbabwe is pegged at $540 for a family of five.