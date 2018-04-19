Afriforum said on Thursday that it was preparing to challenge the diplomatic immunity that was granted to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe.

The organisation announced this when it gave updates on matters relating to its private prosecution programme.

"We … started with a process to set aside that diplomatic immunity. We are happy to announce that the court case on that issue will be held on May 10 and 11 in the North Gauteng High Court. We believe we have a strong case‚" Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said.

"After setting aside the diplomatic immunity‚ we can then ask the authorities to go ahead with prosecution but if they don’t‚ we are ready to do so on behalf of Miss Gabriella Engels."

Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution after she was accused of assaulting Engels at a Johannesburg hotel in August.

Regarding the road-accident case involving Duduzane Zuma‚ the son of former president Jacob Zuma‚ Afriforum has already approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to get a certificate to proceed with prosecution on behalf of the victim’s family.

"Shaun Abrahams decided to give Duduzane Zuma the opportunity to make representations. Those representations had to be in on March 23. Unfortunately‚ Mr Abrahams did not ask the Dube family to also make representations. We believe it is a fair time to give Mr Abrahams a month to take his decision.

"At the beginning of May we will follow up. If there’s not going to be prosecution‚ we will start with the process to privately prosecute Mr Duduzane Zuma‚" Kriel said.

Kriel said the organisation was waiting for the NPA’s decision on whether it would prosecute Nomgcobo Jiba. Jiba is facing charges of fraud and perjury for the unlawful authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.