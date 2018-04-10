Zimbabwe to invite Western monitors for July’s national elections

Harare — Zimbabwe will invite Western powers to monitor its national elections for the first time in more than 15 years, official papers showed on Tuesday, ending a ban imposed by veteran former leader Robert Mugabe.

The vote, scheduled for July, is seen is a major test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s democratic credentials since he came to power in November after a de facto army coup ousted Mugabe.

Zimbabwe will invite the US, the EU’s commission and parliament, Australia and the Commonwealth as part of a list of 46 countries and 15 organisations, a document released by the foreign affairs ministry showed.