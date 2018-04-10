World / Africa

Zimbabwe to invite Western monitors for July’s national elections

10 April 2018 - 12:44 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/ERLLRE
Picture: 123RF/ERLLRE

Harare — Zimbabwe will invite Western powers to monitor its national elections for the first time in more than 15 years, official papers showed on Tuesday, ending a ban imposed by veteran former leader Robert Mugabe.

The vote, scheduled for July, is seen is a major test for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s democratic credentials since he came to power in November after a de facto army coup ousted Mugabe.

Zimbabwe will invite the US, the EU’s commission and parliament, Australia and the Commonwealth as part of a list of 46 countries and 15 organisations, a document released by the foreign affairs ministry showed.

While minnows pile in, big miners are still hesitant to commit to Zimbabwe

The majors want to see changes to mining laws before returning to a country that offers more accessible ore bodies than SA — but, for now, ...
Companies
7 days ago

The countries and groups on the list were all banned from watching elections in 2002 after Mugabe accused them of favouring his opponents. The West slapped sanctions on Mugabe and members of his inner circle, accusing them of rigging a series of votes — charges they denied.

Joey Bimha, permanent secretary at the country’s foreign ministry, said the invitations would be sent out soon but declined to give more details.

The election will pit Mnangagwa against a clutch of opponents including Nelson Chamisa from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). It will be the first time Mugabe has not been on the ballot since independence from Britain in 1980.

Reuters

Police close in on Grace Mugabe in alleged ivory-smuggling racket

Documents from the Zimbabwe parks authority accuse Mugabe of ordering that permits be granted for her to export millions of dollars of ivory as gifts
World
4 days ago

China tells Zimbabwe they should work on writing a ‘new chapter’ together

President Xi Jinping says he is happy about Zimbabwean reform policies since President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power
World
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DRC tests voting machines that critics say will ...
World / Africa
2.
Migrant workers can now rate their recruiters as ...
World
3.
Drug cartel-like plans used to peddle extremely ...
World / Americas
4.
Bad day for Russian billionaires as Trump’s ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.