Robert Mugabe told to explain claim Zimbabwe lost $15bn in income from diamonds

10 April 2018 - 17:35 Agency Staff
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe gestures during his 93rd birthday celebrations in Harare, Zimbabwe, on February 21, 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — A committee of legislators in Zimbabwe is to summon former president Robert Mugabe to testify at a probe into lost revenue from diamond mining, a legislator said Tuesday.

The legislators plan to question Mugabe over his 2016 claim that the country had lost $15bn in income from diamonds due to corruption and foreign exploitation.

Mugabe — whose own regime was accused of siphoning off diamond profits — was ousted in November after a military takeover that ushered his former deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, to power.

"The committee resolved to call the former president to testify," Temba Mliswa, an independent legislator who chairs parliament’s committee on mines and energy, said.

"He was the president, and we want to know where he was getting the $15bn figure." He said no date had yet been set to call Mugabe to testify.

It was unclear whether Mugabe, who has not been seen in public since his ousting, could be forced to face a grilling from legislators.

Mugabe ruled the country for 38 years, exercising ruthless control over parliament, security forces and the country’s mineral resources.

The committee has already summoned former ministers, former police chiefs and heads of several government department.

Mliswa said a report would be compiled when the investigation was complete.

Zimbabwe discovered alluvial diamonds in Chiadzwa, in the east of the country, over a decade ago, and rights groups have accused security forces of using brutal methods to control the scattered deposits.

More than 200 people were killed during operations to remove illegal panners from the area, rights groups say.

Amid allegations of massive looting, Zimbabwe allowed several diamond companies to mine the area — most of them as joint ventures between the government and Chinese firms.

AFP

Zimbabwe to invite Western monitors for July's national elections

This will be the first time in more than 15 years that US, EU, Australia and Commonwealth countries are allowed to observe the country’s ...
6 hours ago

Zimbabwe gears up to compete with ailing SA mining sector for investment

Minister boasts of potential as platinum refinery deal signed
2 days ago

More handshakes than hard cash from Beijing

Smiles all round, but any hope of a bailout for Harare is dashed
2 days ago

Zimbabwe's local listing plan won't work, says Implats

The firm says forcing mining companies to sign up the majority of their shares to the country’s bourse is not feasible
4 days ago

