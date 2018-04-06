World / Africa

Police close in on Grace Mugabe in alleged ivory-smuggling racket

06 April 2018 - 13:52 Agency Staff
Grace Mugabe addresses a political rally in Chinhoyi on October 2, 2014. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Harare — Zimbabwean police investigating an ivory-smuggling racket will soon question the former president’s wife Grace Mugabe, who is accused of arranging shipments abroad, a government-owned newspaper reported Friday.

The Herald newspaper, once the mouthpiece of the old regime, said police were making progress in their probe into Mugabe’s role in allegedly smuggling ivory to China, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

"We are closing in with our investigations," a police source told the paper under the headline "Police tighten noose on Grace Mugabe". "We have also picked up and questioned several suspects whom we believe are linked to the case."

Documents from the Zimbabwe parks authority allegedly accuse Mugabe of ordering officials to grant her permits to export millions of dollars of ivory as gifts to foreign leaders. Once outside Zimbabwe, the ivory was routed to black markets.

A police spokesperson declined to comment to AFP on Friday.

Mugabe has not been seen in public since her husband was toppled from power, but she attended a press meeting her husband held at their house in the capital Harare last month. She was known for her lavish spending habits and fierce verbal attacks on her husband’s perceived critics.

AFP

