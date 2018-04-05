World / Africa

Child labour and abuse is rife on Zimbabwe’s tobacco farms, says HRW

05 April 2018 - 17:07 Agency Staff
HRW says child abuse and child labour are common on Zimbabwe's tobacco farms. File Picture: RETUERS
HRW says child abuse and child labour are common on Zimbabwe's tobacco farms. File Picture: RETUERS

Harare — On Thursday, global watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Zimbabwe to take urgent steps to stem child labour and other rights abuses on the country’s tobacco farms.

In a report titled, Bitter Harvest, the HRW revealed that children as young as 11 were working on tobacco farms, often in hazardous conditions, to earn school fees or supplement the family income. Workers were exposed to nicotine and toxic pesticides and suffer symptoms consistent with poisoning such as nausea and vomiting, it said.

"Zimbabwe’s government needs to take urgent steps to protect tobacco workers," said Margaret Wurth, co-author of the report.

Of the 125 people interviewed, one 12-year-old girl described how she fell ill after handling an unnamed pesticide. "We carry the knapsack and start to spray," the girl named Mercy is quoted as saying. "I feel like vomiting because the chemical smells very bad."

A schoolteacher said his pupils sometimes miss class as they go to work on the tobacco farms. "From the onset of the tobacco growing season these children start being absent," said the teacher, named only as Joseph, from the northern Mashonaland west province. "You find out of 63 days of the term, a child is coming 15 to 24 days only."

Davidzo, a 15-year-old boy in Mashonaland Central, missed 15 days of class to work in tobacco farming. When he returned to school, he was punished by his teachers. "I was beaten ... I was so disappointed because I was trying to make an effort to work to raise my school fees. I thought I was doing good for myself."

Seasonal workers on some large-scale farms said they were pushed to work excessive hours without overtime and forced to go weeks or months without pay.

Tobacco’s importance to Zimbabwe’s economy cannot be underestimated; it is the largest foreign currency earner after gold. Last year the country realised $900m from tobacco exports mainly to China and Indonesia, according to the tobacco industry’s marketing board.

HRW called on the government to investigate and monitor child labour and human rights violations on tobacco farms. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pledged to prioritise agriculture as he looks to revive Zimbabwe’s moribund economy.

AFP

Hershey to spend $500m to produce sustainable cocoa through its Cocoa for Good programme

As chocolate demand grows, but cocoa supplies tighten, the US chocolate maker wants to eliminate child labour and invest in small farmers in Ivory ...
Companies
2 days ago

Back-yard miners enter the industry

Others weren't so lucky. Dozens were dying in the mines each week until officials banned the digging in April last year
Business
4 days ago

French NGOs accuse Samsung of using child labour in Chinese plants

Peuples Solidaires and Sherpa unsuccessfully targeted Samsung in 2014, with a complaint that was thrown out of court, but are banking on tougher laws ...
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Former Malaysian leader has his party ...
World / Asia
2.
Nearly 80% of UK organisations pay women less ...
World / Europe
3.
Child labour and abuse is rife on Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Kenya has started marking and tagging its rhino ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.