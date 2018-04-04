Zambia lifts ban on some South African foods in listeriosis scare

Lusaka — Zambia has partially lifted a ban on processed meat and dairy products from SA that were linked to the world’s worst outbreak of listeriosis.

Tests of at-risk foods from South African manufacturers did not reveal the presence of the bacteria that caused the deadly outbreak, or listeria monocytogenes, Zambian Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Tuesday.

The import ban would remain on at-risk foods from Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods and on foods from Rainbow, he said.

Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana all suspended imports of processed meats from SA in early March, after Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane was confirmed as the source of the deadly ST6 strain implicated in most of the deaths from listeriosis in SA.

South African Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies warned recently that the outbreak had negatively affected trading partners’ perceptions of the safety of foods from SA.

Bloomberg with BusinessLIVE