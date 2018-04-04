World / Africa

Zambia lifts ban on some South African foods in listeriosis scare

04 April 2018 - 08:31 Agency and Staff Writers
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Lusaka — Zambia has partially lifted a ban on processed meat and dairy products from SA that were linked to the world’s worst outbreak of listeriosis.

Tests of at-risk foods from South African manufacturers did not reveal the presence of the bacteria that caused the deadly outbreak, or listeria monocytogenes, Zambian Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Tuesday.

The import ban would remain on at-risk foods from Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods and on foods from Rainbow, he said.

Namibia, Mozambique, Zambia and Botswana all suspended imports of processed meats from SA in early March, after Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane was confirmed as the source of the deadly ST6 strain implicated in most of the deaths from listeriosis in SA.

South African Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies warned recently that the outbreak had negatively affected trading partners’ perceptions of the safety of foods from SA.

Bloomberg with BusinessLIVE

National Institute for Communicable Diseases categorically confirms the source of listeriosis outbreak

The NICD rubbishes the DA’s statement that the source has yet to be found, backing it up with unequivocal scientific reports
National
21 hours ago

Listeriosis deaths now 189, says NICD

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases says there are now 982 confirmed cases of the deadly disease and the mortality rate is 28%
National
5 days ago

JEREMY SAMPSON: How Tiger bottled it

It’s unclear if the Enterprise brand will survive the listeriosis scandal. The board should take the heat if it doesn’t
Opinion
5 days ago

SA on back foot over listeriosis, Davies warns

The outbreak is the worst in recorded history and has been responsible for 185 deaths since January 2017
National
6 days ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Disease outbreaks show food safety underpins security

While affordability and availability have been a key focus following the robust agricultural output, the quality and safety aspects have seldom been ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China vows to hit back against Trump tariffs ...
World / Asia
2.
Zambia lifts ban on some South African foods in ...
World / Africa
3.
US blinks as China digs in over tariffs
World / Americas
4.
Buses in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta for more ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

National Institute for Communicable Diseases categorically confirms the source ...
National / Health

Listeriosis deaths now 189, says NICD
National / Health

Listeriosis leaves Tiger Brands listless
Companies / Retail & Consumer

JEREMY SAMPSON: How Tiger bottled it
Opinion / On My Mind

Richard Spoor to file against Tiger Brands for first 10 applicants, and is ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.