Botswana president steps down with 57-date ‘farewell tour’

Serowe, Botswana — This week, President Ian Khama of Botswana wrapped up a national "farewell tour" before he stands down on Saturday in a power transfer designed to stress his statesmanship and the country’s stability.

Khama has visited all of Botswana’s 57 constituencies since December, bidding a long goodbye to a population of just 2.2-million after serving the constitutional maximum of 10 years in office.

He will be succeeded by vice-president Mokgweetsi Masisi, a full 18 months before elections.

Khama’s two terms in power have been defined by his country’s rapid development thanks to lucrative diamond and beef exports and by a reputation for good governance.

He has also become renowned for straight talking — breaking with diplomatic convention to criticise leaders including US President Donald Trump and then-president Robert Mugabe in neighbouring Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday, his tour finished in his ancestral village of Serowe in the east of the country, with a day of songs, poems, gifts, ululation and pleading for him to remain in office. Thousands of jubilant villagers dressed in blue, white and black, gathered in a kgotla, a traditional courtyard, to hear Khama speak.

"I was a soldier, I didn’t have interest to join politics, I had future plans, away from politics," he told the crowd, adding that his predecessor Festus Mogae had to persuade him to take over in 2008. Khama has cultivated a down-to-earth image — despite his father Seretse Khama serving from 1966 to 1980 as Botswana’s first president after independence from Britain.