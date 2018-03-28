Kenyan police defy judge’s order and keep opposition politician in custody

Nairobi — Kenyan police kept an opposition politician in custody on Wednesday in apparent defiance of a judge’s order to bring him to court ahead of a possible release from detention, the politician’s lawyer said.

The dispute over Miguna Miguna is part of a wider tussle between the government and the judiciary, and it could also strain relations that have recently improved between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The two leaders announced on March 9 that they would set aside years of acrimony and work together to unite Kenya, which is divided along political and ethnic lines in the wake of elections last year in which about 100 people were killed.