Police may question Grace Mugabe 'soon' in ivory smuggling probe

Harare — Zimbabwean police were investigating former ruler Robert Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who is accused of smuggling ivory worth millions to underground foreign markets, a state-owned weekly reported on Sunday.

The Sunday Mail said investigators from the parks and wildlife authority handed documents to police showing that the former first lady "spirited large consignments of ivory to China, the United Arab Emirates and the US among other destinations". Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba confirmed receiving a report but declined to elaborate when questioned by the media.

The Sunday Mail said the report accused the former first lady of ordering officials to grant her permits to export the ivory as gifts to the leaders of various countries. "Once outside Zimbabwe, the ‘gifts’ would be pooled together with other consignments of the product and routed to black markets."

A senior presidency official, Christopher Mutsvangwa, told the newspaper that the government was tipped off by an unnamed whistleblower.