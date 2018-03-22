World / Africa

Edgar Lungu urges First Quantum Minerals to resolve tax dispute with Zambian authority

22 March 2018 - 16:29 Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
Zambian President Edgar Lungu. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
Zambian President Edgar Lungu. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Lusaka — Zambian President Edgar Lungu wants his tax authority and First Quantum Minerals to speedily resolve a disputed $7.9bn tax bill that the copper producer received this week, his spokesperson said.

Shares in the Vancouver-based company gained on the news.

"It’s a policy of the government not to interfere with independent assessments made by the tax authority," Amos Chanda said by phone on Wednesday from the capital, Lusaka. "All we do is to encourage quick negotiation of the parties to get to an agreement quickly so that there are no anxieties on both sides."

Shares in First Quantum, which derives 84% of its revenue from Zambia and accounts for more than half of the country’s copper production, fell 12% in Toronto on Tuesday, after it announced the tax authority had demanded the payment.

The company "completely refutes" the assessment, which includes $5.7bn of interest, CEO Philip Pascall said on a call with investors Wednesday.

The stock regained some ground on Wednesday, closing 3.7% higher at C$18.65.

First Quantum isn’t the first miner to be hit with a massive tax bill for operations in Africa. In 2017, Tanzania sent Acacia Mining a demand for payment equal to almost two centuries’ worth of the gold miner’s revenue. And the Democratic Republic of Congo is moving ahead with a new mining code that will dramatically raise tax payments.

The Zambian government in 2015 reversed a move to increase mine royalties to as much as 20% after Barrick Gold said it would close its mine there.

The Zambia Revenue Authority is autonomous and the government would only intervene in the dispute as "a matter of the last resort and if circumstances demand that an intervention is made", Chanda said. "We are very confident in the professionalism in the Zambia Revenue Authority that it will deal with investors within the agreed parameters of tax administration."

Bloomberg

