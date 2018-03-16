World / Africa

Angola’s José Eduardo dos Santos to quit as head of the governing party by 2019

16 March 2018 - 16:37 Agency Staff
José Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS
José Eduardo dos Santos. Picture: REUTERS

Luanda — Former Angolan leader José Eduardo dos Santos said on Friday that he will quit as head of the governing party by 2019, after the ruling MPLA denied tensions with his successor, President João Lourenço.

Dos Santos ceded the presidency to his former defence minister Lourenço following the ruling MPLA’s victory in August elections, but held on to the party’s top job.

The veteran leader, who has ruled for nearly four decades, is battling ill health and said he would retire from politics entirely by April 2019 at the latest. "I cautiously recommend that the extraordinary congress elects a new party leader in December 2018 or April 2019," he said as he opened a meeting of the MPLA’s central committee.

His intervention comes as Luanda looks to play down speculation of a rift between Dos Santos and Lourenço which has shaken the MPLA leadership. Since taking power, Lourenço has waged a crusade against corruption and targeted many appointees of his predecessor, who had held powerful roles in state businesses and institutions.

Dos Santos ruled Angola with an iron fist for 38 years during which time the country’s rich and powerful profited from the country’s vast oil reserves at the expense of the poor. His appointment of daughter Isabel to run state oil giant Sonangol was seen as a symbol of the nepotism that characterised Dos Santos’ authoritarian rule.

Prosecutors have since opened an investigation into possible graft at Sonangol under Isabel’s leadership, which Lourenço terminated in November.

The MPLA said in a statement this week that rumours of a split between Lourenço and Dos Santos were "a wave of speculation" spread in "bad faith".

AFP

Angola said to have charged former central bank chief in $500m fraud case

The attempted fraud allegedly occurred in the final weeks of José Eduardo dos Santos’s presidency, when $500m was transferred from the ...
World
1 day ago

Can Ramaphosa, Lourenço and Mnangagwa change Africa's fortunes?

'If they double down on the specifics of their new visions and empower those who are identified with change, there is more reason to be hopeful about ...
World
1 day ago

Diamond drilling licences that Isabel dos Santos owned now on offer in Angola

The licences for primary deposits were for Mulepe, Camafuca-Camazambo, Sangamina, Chiri and Tchiegi, in the northeast
World
13 days ago

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA: Ramaphosa clean up has only just begun

'People in his circle say the cleanup is only the beginning as Ramaphosa is expected to tighten his grip on government'
Politics
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Washington’s tougher stance on Russia likely to ...
World / Europe
2.
Philippines says it is leaving ICC, but court ...
World
3.
Mugabe was surprised Mnangagwa turned against him
World / Africa
4.
Cameroon holds first cabinet meeting since 2015
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.