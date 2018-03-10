World / Africa

Feeling unwell, Rex Tillerson cancels Nairobi programme

10 March 2018 - 10:26 Agency Staff
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on his first-ever Africa tour as Washington’s top diplomat, on Saturday cancelled his programme in Kenya because he was feeling unwell, officials said.

"The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has cancelled his events for the day," said a brief statement from undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein.

The announcement comes little more than 24 hours after US President Donald Trump stunned the world by accepting an invitation to meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un before the end of May.

The audacious diplomatic gambit, which was taken before consulting key confidantes including Tillerson — who was in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa at the time — left aides scrambling to catch up.

Just hours before the summit announcement, which emerged late on Thursday, Tillerson had said Washington was "a long way" from talking directly to North Korea as he kicked off his five-nation Africa tour.

The US diplomat, who arrived in Nairobi on Friday, had been due to visit the AIDS-relief programme PEPFAR on Saturday and also attend a ceremony marking 20 years since Al-Qaeda bombed the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people.

Plans to lay a wreath at the site could be rescheduled, Goldstein said.

Tillerson is due to travel to Chad on Monday then on to Nigeria a day later.

AFP

Kenyatta and Odinga pledge to heal Kenya’s divisions

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga promise to overcome long-standing ethnic and political divides, but give few details as ...
World
1 day ago

AU chief overlooks Trump’s insult

The AU head tells Rex Tillerson that a letter from Donald Trump reaffirming his commitment to Africa ‘put the incident in the past’
World
1 day ago

US’s Tillerson tells African countries to weigh Chinese loans carefully

On his first diplomatic trip to Africa, the US secretary of state says China does not bring local jobs to Africa and countries could fall foul of ...
World
2 days ago

US secretary of state on first official trip to Sub-Saharan Africa

Trump’s administration advocates cutting more than a third in aid to African countries and programmes, with a focus on security and combating ...
World
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BoE not to blame for century-old US financial ...
World / Europe
2.
Feeling unwell, Rex Tillerson cancels Nairobi ...
World / Africa
3.
Plugging the gaps in the leaky Doomsday Vault
World / Europe
4.
India’s Mahindra not concerned about threat of ...
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.