World / Africa

ACTIVISM

Church backs Congolese stayaway as Kabila clings to power

09 March 2018 - 06:37 Agency Staff
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE

Kinshasa — The powerful Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo has said it supports calls for a nationwide stoppage on Friday in response to a bloody crackdown on protests against President Joseph Kabila.

An umbrella group of 10 pro-democracy groups has appealed for a "ghost town" protest, in which cities come to a standstill, over the deaths of two activists shot by police in demonstrations on February 25.

A church-backed group called the Lay Co-ordination Committee on Thursday said that it "completely supported" the initiative.

The deaths on February 25 added to 15 killings in marches on December 31 and January 21, according to UN and church figures. The three rallies, organised by the committee have thrown an international spotlight on the tension in the nation.

Kabila was due to stand down from office in December 2016, ending his second elected term. However, he has controversially stayed on under laws enabling him to retain power until his successor is elected. The latest timetable to hold elections is for December 23 — a year later than scheduled under a December 31 2016 peace deal brokered by the church.

AFP

DRC will approve disputed mining code, but miners say there will be ‘further discussions’

The changes will raise taxes and other costs for operators in the DRC, which is Africa’s top copper producer and the world’s main source ...
World
15 hours ago

Deadline for new mining code in DRC looms, with mining companies worried

The new code, say international miners, would discourage investment, violate existing agreements and increase royalties on cobalt five-fold
World
16 days ago

UN sounds alarm over humanitarian disaster in southeast DRC

Several new armed groups are behind a sharp escalation of violence in Tanganyika province, with 800 incidents in the first two weeks of February
World
16 days ago

UK freezes £580m in DRC assets held by militias, army officers and private organisations

The freezes are part of a sanctions regime by the UN against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which ranks 176th out of 188 countries on the UN human ...
World
22 days ago

DRC tells Belgium to close a consulate and cut flights between the countries

Relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate with Belgium citing human rights and security issues in the DRC
World
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
US unemployment expected to hit 17-year low, ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump set for historic meeting with North Korea’s ...
World / Americas
3.
UN official and former priests among ‘communist ...
World / Asia
4.
Meghan Markle baptised in private ahead of royal ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

UN sounds alarm over humanitarian disaster in southeast DRC
World / Africa

UK freezes £580m in DRC assets held by militias, army officers and private ...
World / Africa

DRC tells Belgium to close a consulate and cut flights between the countries
World / Africa

Democratic Republic of Congo: A spirit of resistance
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.