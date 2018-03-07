World / Africa

Eighteen gorilla sanctuary employees abducted by militia group in DRC

07 March 2018 - 19:56 Agency Staff
Rebels near the town of Mutaho, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS
Rebels near the town of Mutaho, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

Eighteen employees of a gorilla sanctuary in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been abducted by a militia group, sources said on Wednesday.

An official with an NGO said the abduction took place on Monday in the area of Nzovu, which lies in the huge Kahuzi-Biega National Park, and an armed group called the Mai-Mai Raia Mutomboki was responsible.

The victims comprise nine administrative employees, who were carrying out an inventory, and nine guards, the source said. "[Eighteen] workers in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park were kidnapped by militiamen," Kashombana Bin-Saleh, administrator of Shabunda territory, confirmed to AFP. "The 18 are alive and talks for negotiating their release will start as soon as a team from the [park] arrives in Shabunda."

The abductors are demanding a large ransom, according to sources in local civil society groups. They seized the group’s luggage at the same time and forced local people to carry it. This group was released later, the sources said.

The park extends over 6,000km² of rainforest — more than twice the size of Luxembourg — in largely mountainous terrain. The designated Unesco heritage site is one of the last refuges of the endangered eastern lowland gorilla, of which only about 250 now survive, as well as many other rare species.

The park was established in 1970 by Belgian conservationist Adrien Deschryver, taking its name from two dormant volcanoes that lie within its boundaries. However, it abuts one of the most troubled regions in Africa, where armed conflicts have seethed for more than two decades.

AFP

Lawyers for DRC family go to court over right to SA citizenship

One of the couple’s children has been granted South African citizenship but a child born in 2017 failed to gain the same status
National
2 days ago

Deadline for new mining code in DRC looms, with mining companies worried

The new code, say international miners, would discourage investment, violate existing agreements and increase royalties on cobalt five-fold
World
15 days ago

UN sounds alarm over humanitarian disaster in southeast DRC

Several new armed groups are behind a sharp escalation of violence in Tanganyika province, with 800 incidents in the first two weeks of February
World
15 days ago

UK freezes £580m in DRC assets held by militias, army officers and private organisations

The freezes are part of a sanctions regime by the UN against the Democratic Republic of Congo, which ranks 176th out of 188 countries on the UN human ...
World
21 days ago

Congolese mines minister mum on whether controversial new code has been made law

Martin Kabwelulu has declined to say whether President Joseph Kabila has signed the code, which mining companies oppose for its increased taxes and ...
World
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eighteen gorilla sanctuary employees abducted by ...
World / Africa
2.
US automotive companies griping that Nafta could ...
World / Americas
3.
UK minister calls for ‘cool heads’ in saga of ...
World / Europe
4.
Uganda to boost vanilla output to benefit from ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Deadline for new mining code in DRC looms, with mining companies worried
World / Africa

UN sounds alarm over humanitarian disaster in southeast DRC
World / Africa

UK freezes £580m in DRC assets held by militias, army officers and private ...
World / Africa

Congolese mines minister mum on whether controversial new code has been made law
World / Africa

DRC tells Belgium to close a consulate and cut flights between the countries
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.