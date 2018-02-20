World / Africa

MDC’s succession struggle turns violent at Morgan Tsvangirai’s funeral

20 February 2018 - 15:32 James Thompson
Mourners attend the funeral of Movement For Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera, Zimbabwe February 20 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Mourners attend the funeral of Movement For Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera, Zimbabwe February 20 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Several senior officials belonging to Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change were chased away from Morgan Tsvangirai’s burial in Buhera on Tuesday as the party’s succession fight reached unprecedented heights.

One of the vice-presidents‚ Nelson Chamisa‚ took control of the party presidency through a hastily arranged national council meeting a day after Tsvangirai’s death last week. This effectively shut out the other two deputies‚ Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri‚ who both claim leadership of the party.

At the Tsvangirai homestead in Hamunikwa village in the Buhera area‚ youths carrying bricks and other objects called for Khupe’s head and that of party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora. The two were eventually escorted out of the premises by Zimbabwe Republic Police, for their own safety.

Khupe and Mwonzora differ with Chamisa in that they want an extraordinary congress to elect a new party leader. However‚ during the memorial service‚ attended by thousands in Harare on Monday‚ Chamisa took charge of proceedings and declared himself leader.

"We have done what is necessary to make sure there is no leadership vacuum in the party. We did what was perfectly constitutional‚" he said amid cheers from the crowd. Chamisa also warned that those who go against him would be expelled. "As leaders, you are like caps on a head and can be removed when the owner is fed up. So be careful."

The succession fight in the party has since sucked in members of Tsvangirai’s family‚ with some siding with Chamisa and others opting between Khupe and Mudzuri.

At the memorial service‚ Richard Tsvangirai Jr openly endorsed Chamisa as the rightful heir to his father’s role in the party. But his grandmother‚ Lydia Chibwe‚ on the arrival of her son’s corpse in Harare from SA, threatened to commit suicide if Chamisa and her daughter-in-law‚ Elizabeth‚ attended her son’s and burial and wake.

Chibwe refused to disembark from the hearse carrying Tsvangirai’s casket to the memorial service in Harare.

Of the three vice-presidents‚ only Khupe was elected by the party’s congress in 2014. The other two were appointed by Tsvangirai in 2016 when he felt Khupe had gained sufficient political capital to challenge him.

Iconic Morgan Tsvangirai, the ‘doyen of democracy’, remembered in Zimbabwe

‘Morgan Tsvangirai, you are our hero, our African hero,’ Namibian opposition leader McHenry Venaani told crowds in Harare
World
22 hours ago

MDC’s three deputies jostle for top spot after Morgan Tsvangirai’s death on Wednesday

Nelson Chamisa is thought to have the largest number of supporters and many analysts in Zimbabwe tip him to emerge as the MDC’s next leader
World
3 days ago

Morgan Tsvangirai: a fighter for democracy

The Zimbabwean rural mine worker who became a firebrand pro-democracy icon leaves a mixed legacy
World
4 days ago

Nelson Chamisa selected as acting president of MDC

Move is widely seen as an attempt to paper over cracks in Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party following the death of leader Morgan Tsvangirai ...
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MDC’s succession struggle turns violent at Morgan ...
World / Africa
2.
New Zealand cancels all flights as storm pummels ...
World / Asia
3.
Israeli warplanes hit Gaza after rocket attack by ...
World / Middle East
4.
Russia insists there is no proof of it meddling ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.