Kenya allows opposition figures to travel to Zimbabwe

Nairobi — Two prominent supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga were allowed to leave the country on Tuesday a day after authorities prevented them from doing so.

Senator James Orengo and financier Jimi Wanjigi were initially barred from flying by immigration officials who said they had not been notified that a court had ordered a travel ban on the men be lifted.

The two were eventually allowed to fly to Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon to attend the funeral of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Odinga’s spokesman said.

The interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment and it was not clear why the men’s passports were suspended in the first place.

The incident is likely to intensify accusations that the government is infringing on civil rights as it cracks down on the opposition following disputed elections in 2017 and Odinga’s symbolic inauguration of himself as president in January.

The government shut down three privately owned television stations planning to screen the "inauguration" and deported an opposition lawyer in defiance of court orders, prompting a rebuke from the chief justice.