Kenya allows opposition figures to travel to Zimbabwe

20 February 2018 - 19:34 Agency Staff
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters. Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi — Two prominent supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga were allowed to leave the country on Tuesday a day after authorities prevented them from doing so.

Senator James Orengo and financier Jimi Wanjigi were initially barred from flying by immigration officials who said they had not been notified that a court had ordered a travel ban on the men be lifted.

The two were eventually allowed to fly to Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon to attend the funeral of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Odinga’s spokesman said.

The interior ministry did not respond to a request for comment and it was not clear why the men’s passports were suspended in the first place.

The incident is likely to intensify accusations that the government is infringing on civil rights as it cracks down on the opposition following disputed elections in 2017 and Odinga’s symbolic inauguration of himself as president in January.

The government shut down three privately owned television stations planning to screen the "inauguration" and deported an opposition lawyer in defiance of court orders, prompting a rebuke from the chief justice.

Kenya revokes deportation of lawyer who ‘swore in’ opposition leader

Miguna Miguna took part in opposition leader Raila Odinga’s fake ‘swearing-in’ ceremony and was initially charged with treason
5 days ago

Lawyer for Raila Odinga has left Kenya after being charged with treason

Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday for his involvement with the symbolic ‘swearing in’ of Odinga, however, his lawyer says he has been ...
13 days ago

After colonialists and elitists, SA needs a new political package

Future lies in blending the owners of capital into the political system, write Marius Oosthuizen and Moeletsi Mbeki
15 days ago

A lawyer for Orengo and Wanjigi said they would seek legal redress.

"Once the court has given an order, all those officers who disobey that court order, they will bear personal responsibility for all that they have done in disobedience of the court order and in further infringement of the rights of my clients," Willis Otieno said.

Odinga, the son of Kenya’s first vice-president, is a long-time rival of President Uhuru Kenyatta, the son of the country’s first president.

Despite official results that show Kenyatta received 1.4-million more votes, Odinga claims he won elections in August, which the Supreme Court nullified on procedural grounds. Repeat elections were held in October, but Odinga boycotted them, claiming they would be unfair.

Reuters

