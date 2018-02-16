Morgan Tsvangirai: a fighter for democracy

The stayaways in the late 1990s turned up the heat on Mugabe’s administration and forced it to reverse the decision to increase taxes sorely needed during an economic crisis compounded by the crash of the Zimbabwean dollar, rising inflation and food riots. It was the first time since the country’s independence from Britain in 1980 that Mugabe had been forced to make a policy U-turn.

The success of the stayaways turned Tsvangirai into a household name in Zimbabwe. He won the support of workers, urban citizens, farmers, the private sector and student unions who were united behind his rallying cry: "Mugabe must go!"

The MDC was born.

A master tactician and never one to sit on his laurels, Tsvangirai built on each victory that he scored against Mugabe.

In 2000, a referendum was called on a new constitution, which, if adopted, would have entrenched Mugabe’s executive powers. Tsvangirai was at the frontlines of the campaign to reject the new constitution and Mugabe was yet again stopped in his tracks.

The state propaganda machinery went full throttle against Tsvangirai, labelled him a "stooge of the West" and accused him of pursuing "a regime-change agenda".

The MDC contested the 2002 elections, the first of three consecutive direct face-offs with Mugabe’s governing Zanu-PF. Tsvangirai claimed that the elections had not been free and fair, and did so again in 2008 and 2013.

He unsuccessfully asked SA, the Southern African Development Community and the AU to intervene.

Disagreements began to emerge within the MDC’s leadership as it sought new strategies to deal with Mugabe and Zanu-PF.

The MDC suffered two major splits, the first in 2005 and led by Welshman Ncube, then its secretary-general. The second split was led by Tendai Biti in 2014, after the MDC’s defeat in the 2013 elections.

The party was able to rise again and clinched a parliamentary majority against Zanu-PF in 2008. Another first-time feat since independence in 1980.

But the presidency eluded Tsvangirai when the election commission held on to the presidential results for one month and then declared that there would be a run-off vote, as neither Mugabe nor Tsvangirai had won sufficient votes to be president.

A military-led campaign of violence forced Tsvangirai to pull out of the run-off.