World / Africa

Zambian cabinet reshuffle could determine outcome of IMF talks

15 February 2018 - 14:03 Matthew Hill and Taonga Clifford Mitimingi
Zambian President Edgar Lungu. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI
Zambian President Edgar Lungu. Picture: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Johannesburg — Zambian President Edgar Lungu has named commerce minister Margaret Mwanakatwe as finance minister, replacing Felix Mutati in his biggest cabinet shuffle since winning the 2016 elections in Africa’s second-largest copper producer.

Mutati becomes minister of works and supply, the presidency said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. Richard Musukwa replaces Christopher Yaluma as mines minister and Yaluma takes over as commerce minister.

Mwanakatwe becomes finance minister as the country tries to secure a long-delayed loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), negotiations which Mutati had been driving.

The change in leadership could prove pivotal for the planned $1.3bn loan after talks stalled last year, according to Chibamba Kanyama, a Lusaka-based independent economist who previously worked at the Washington-based lender as a communications advisor.

"It’s either a deal breaker or a deal maker," he said by phone. "The next two weeks will determine how the IMF discussions go". Either the process will collapse, or the parties will decide to "re-engage afresh", he said..

Zambia is looking to restructure its bilateral debt with China, the presidency said on Tuesday.

Yields on Zambia’s $1bn eurobonds due in 2024 have climbed by 42 basis points since the planned restructuring was announced. Yields on the debt rose the most since November 2016 to 7.3% by 7.05pm in Lusaka on Wednesday.

Mwanakatwe is a chartered accountant and has worked for various banks including Barclays Africa Group and United Bank for Africa.

Bloomberg

The World Bank’s role in the systematic looting of Africa

A new World Bank reports documents the continent’s impoverishment by rampant minerals, oil and gas extraction — but the bank enforces ...
Opinion
7 days ago

Angola sees no further Opec cuts and is looking to become a gold producer

Africa’s number two crude exporter is looking to diversify its economy, long based on oil and diamonds, and wants to woo foreign investors ...
World
9 days ago

Zimbabwe gets tough at borders to try to contain cholera outbreak

Typhoid and cholera-related infections have been noted in Harare‚ where the government recorded at least 2‚000 cases and four deaths by ...
World
13 days ago

Zambia’s miners call new law ‘inappropriate and unworkable’

The new law compels miners and bulk-cargo firms to transport at least 30% of their freight by rail and is meant to revive the country’s rail ...
World
15 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
India lifts import duties to 30-year high, making ...
World / Asia
2.
Ethiopian prime minister resigns amid ...
World / Africa
3.
How Trump’s tax changes are raising the ...
World / Americas
4.
Britain blames Russia for NotPetya cyber-attack
World / Europe

Related Articles

The World Bank’s role in the systematic looting of Africa
Opinion

Angola sees no further Opec cuts and is looking to become a gold producer
World / Africa

Zimbabwe gets tough at borders to try to contain cholera outbreak
World / Africa

Zambia’s miners call new law ‘inappropriate and unworkable’
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.