World / Africa

Now Maputo is forced to ration water as drought ravages Mozambique

14 February 2018 - 19:12 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/JOHN WOLLWERTH
Picture: 123RF/JOHN WOLLWERTH

Maputo — On Wednesday, Mozambique authorities introduced water rationing to more than a million residents in the capital Maputo due to a severe drought.

The city is cutting the water supply to consumers to just 40% of normal levels, Casimiro Abreu, deputy director of the country’s national emergency centre said in a statement.

About 1.3 million people in Maputo and its surroundings are affected by the restrictions, raising fears of disease outbreaks. "Diarrhoeal diseases including cholera are likely to occur in some neighbourhoods where populations will resort to unsafe sources," said Abreu.

Low rainfall over the past three years has left a dam that supplies the city with most of its water at just 19% capacity. Meteorologists forecast that the region will receive below-normal rains during the first three months of this year.

Southern Africa has experienced a severe drought in recent years, aggravated by the El Niño weather phenomenon. Cape Town faces the prospect of having to turn its taps off in early June and now restricts residents to 50 litres of water a day, with SA declaring the drought a national disaster.

AFP

Cape Town finally declared a national disaster after drought’s severity is ‘reassessed’

The statement, published in the government gazette, means that the national government is now responsible for tackling the issue and ensuring relief ...
National
1 day ago

Plenty of freshwater for the world but it’s never where you need it

About 60% of freshwater reserves is in the Antarctic, and more than a quarter is in Central and Latin America — 60 times more than that ...
World
1 day ago

Cape Town gets ‘day zero’ pushed out to June 4

Thanks to less water usage by the agricultural sector, and residents significantly lowering consumption, the city gets three weeks’ reprieve
National
1 day ago

WATCH: What Day Zero means for all South Africans

Absa senior agricultural economist Wessel Lemmer talks to Business Day TV about the effect the drought could have on the economy
Economy
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwean opposition leader ...
World / Africa
2.
Now Maputo is forced to ration water as drought ...
World / Africa
3.
British court stalls Fox’s bid for Sky
World / Europe
4.
UK freezes £580m in DRC assets held by militias, ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Cape Town finally declared a national disaster after drought’s severity is ...
National

Plenty of freshwater for the world but it’s never where you need it
World

Cape Town gets ‘day zero’ pushed out to June 4
National

WATCH: What Day Zero means for all South Africans
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.