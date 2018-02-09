Local firms keen to invest as Zimbabwe opens its doors

The fortunes of running operations in Zimbabwe are mixed. South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana said in January that the airline had R150m worth of ticket sales stuck in Zimbabwe.

The airline, which controls about 30% market share in the country, is unable to expatriate the funds because of critical foreign currency shortages.

But for retail giant Pick n Pay, which operates 56 stores in Zimbabwe, the grocery space has been profitable. It raked in R126.8m profit before tax in 2017, up from R103.7m — an increase of 22.3%.

Delta Beverages, the Zimbabwe unit of AB InBev said its group revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 had increased by 24% and was up 9% for the nine months of 2017.

Alex Makamure, the beverage maker’s group secretary, said the period characterised by "significant political developments" had given rise to "optimism" for an economic recovery.

Foreign investors are taking notice, with Britain and Russia lately beating a path to Harare to scout for opportunities.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to visit in March, on the back of a visit by Britain’s Africa minister, Harriett Baldwin.

Risk Appetite

Gary van Staden, senior analyst at NKC African Economics, said there was likely to be a higher appetite for risk and a serious uptick in foreign investor interest before the elections later in 2018.

"The big money will probably take a more cautious approach, even though by waiting they may have to pay a premium," he said.

About 400 South African companies have operations in their northern neighbour.

SA’s interests are spread out across different economic sectors that include mining, banking, insurance, retail, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and aviation.

The market leaders in some of these sectors include Zimplats, Anglo American, Stanbic (a unit of Standard Bank), Ecobank (partly owned by Nedbank), Old Mutual, Pick n Pay, Legacy Hotels, Tongaat Hulett and SAA.

In the event of a scramble for Zimbabwe unfolding, analysts say the South African companies would enjoy first-mover advantage, as they are familiar with the country’s business climate.

Positioning is already under way in Harare in preparation for the better days ahead.

In March, MBCA Ltd, a unit of SA’s Nedbank, will change its name to Nedbank Zimbabwe Ltd. Transnet, which is in a joint venture with DIDG, will next week deliver rail equipment — 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches — to the National Railways of Zimbabwe, as part of the $400m rail tender it won in 2017.

Eve Gadzikwa, president of the African Organisation for Standardisation, said the change in economic climate was good for foreign-owned companies. "It’s a sign that Zimbabwe is ready to do business with the rest of the world," she said.