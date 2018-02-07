World / Africa

Congolese mines minister mum on whether controversial new code has been made law

07 February 2018 - 10:00 Barbara Lewis
Below the surface: A miner smiles in the Kalimbi tin mine near the small town of Nyabibwe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Tin is used in smartphones and tablets. Reuters
Below the surface: A miner smiles in the Kalimbi tin mine near the small town of Nyabibwe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Tin is used in smartphones and tablets. Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo’s minister of mines, Martin Kabwelulu, declined on Wednesday to say whether President Joseph Kabila had signed a new mining code into law.

The industry opposes the code because it will raise royalties and taxes.

The new code, which parliament approved late last month, could lead to a fivefold increase in royalties on cobalt, a vital component in electric car batteries, to 10%.

It also removes a clause in the current law protecting miners from changes to the fiscal and customs regime for 10 years.

"Journalists ask me whether the president has promulgated the code. I won’t answer that question here. The code is with the president," Kabwelulu told reporters and mining executives at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

International mining companies in DRC, which include Randgold, Glencore and China Molybdenum, have said they will challenge the new law through international arbitration, and are lobbying Kabila not to sign it.

Congo is the world’s biggest source of cobalt and Africa’s largest copper producer.

Kabwelulu likened the new code to a "bush fire", saying: "The fire is not going to destroy everything. There are plants that will keep their roots. New plants will grow."

Speaking after him, Randgold CEO Mark Bristow responded by saying: "I will stand back and start a bush fire and see what it does to the jungle," and urged the government to reopen negotiations with mining companies.

Reuters

De Beers may look at mining in Zimbabwe and the DRC

‘Liking’ what they see, if they get licences, the company will have another look at Zimbabwe; it already has 16 exploration licences in ...
Companies
20 hours ago

DRC’s angry Gécamines wants to ‘legitimately’ control the cobalt market

The country’s largest state-owned mining company is to renegotiate its international partnerships as it isn’t seeing the benefits of the ...
World
1 day ago

Randgold warns DRC on code changes

The changes to the code include revoking a 10-year 'stability clause', which guaranteed legal certainty for existing investors
Companies
1 day ago

Glencore’s 2018 copper output to rise nearly 1.5-million tonnes

The miner is ramping up production in the DRC of copper and cobalt, both of which are in demand due to the burgeoning electric-vehicle market
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Merkel agrees to coalition with Social Democrats, ...
World / Europe
2.
North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong headed to Winter ...
World / Asia
3.
Maldives power struggle catches India and China’s ...
World / Asia
4.
Congolese mines minister mum on whether ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.