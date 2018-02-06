World / Africa

Kenya charges opposition politician with treason

The lawyer who ‘swore in’ Raila Odinga refuses to enter a plea, saying his case should be heard in a Nairobi court

06 February 2018 - 20:05 Agency Staff
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds up a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 30, 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga holds up a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya, on January 30, 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — A Kenyan opposition politician was charged with treason on Tuesday over the symbolic presidential "swearing in" of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The news re-ignited street unrest and one person was killed in demonstrations in the west — the heartland of support for Odinga, who maintains he was the rightful winner of elections that returned President Uhuru Kenyatta to power late last year.

Two opposition legislators present at the "swearing in" one week ago were arrested and later released.

Campaigning lawyer Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday in a dawn raid on his home. He was granted bail of 50,000 Kenyan shillings ($500) but has remained in police custody with his whereabouts unknown until he appeared in court in Kajiado County, neighbouring Nairobi, on Tuesday to hear the charges.

He was charged with "being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence, namely treason", the charge sheet recorded.

Miguna refused to enter a plea, saying his case should be heard in a court in Nairobi, privately owned Citizen Television reported. Kenya’s lawyers’ association said Miguna was being denied fair process.

"Once again the state is wilfully violating Mr Miguna’s rights by moving him without any notice to his lawyers or his family and, in order to frustrate their access to him, to a court stationed outside Nairobi," Isaac Okero, president of the Law Society of Kenya, told reporters.

Odinga supporters demonstrating against the charges blocked roads and clashed with police in the western city of Kisumu, a witness said.

Witness Carlos Ouma said a county revenue collector had been killed by a stray bullet after police fired into the air to disperse demonstrators in nearby Ahero, Miguna’s hometown.

Odinga ran against Kenyatta in an election last August which was nullified by the Supreme Court on procedural grounds.

Kenyatta won a repeat poll in October after Odinga boycotted it, claiming it would not be fair.

Three privately owned television stations were shut down last week as they began to cover the "swearing in".

Reuters

There’s a showdown looming in Kenya over TV shutdowns

The latest crisis over November’s disputed elections could see three top officials arrested, as the government and judiciary move closer to a ...
World
1 day ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tenacious instability threatens Africa’s 2018 growth prospects

The messianic expectations of Ramaphosa becoming a new broom to sweep out corruption could prove difficult owing to his wafer-thin ANC presidential ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Outspoken opposition member, who attended a mock inauguration, arrested in Kenya

Miguna Miguna was taken in a dawn raid of his home, urging Rail Odinga supporters to burn portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Theresa May lauds women who won the vote 100 ...
World / Europe
2.
Kenya charges opposition politician with treason
World / Africa
3.
Poland’s president to sign controversial ...
World / Europe
4.
DRC tells Belgium to close a consulate and cut ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

There’s a showdown looming in Kenya over TV shutdowns
World / Africa

After colonialists and elitists, SA needs a new political package
Opinion

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tenacious instability threatens Africa’s 2018 growth prospects
Opinion / Columnists

Outspoken opposition member, who attended a mock inauguration, arrested in Kenya
World / Africa

Kenyan broadcasters allowed to temporarily resume service
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.