Kenya charges opposition politician with treason

Nairobi — A Kenyan opposition politician was charged with treason on Tuesday over the symbolic presidential "swearing in" of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The news re-ignited street unrest and one person was killed in demonstrations in the west — the heartland of support for Odinga, who maintains he was the rightful winner of elections that returned President Uhuru Kenyatta to power late last year.

Two opposition legislators present at the "swearing in" one week ago were arrested and later released.

Campaigning lawyer Miguna Miguna was arrested on Friday in a dawn raid on his home. He was granted bail of 50,000 Kenyan shillings ($500) but has remained in police custody with his whereabouts unknown until he appeared in court in Kajiado County, neighbouring Nairobi, on Tuesday to hear the charges.

He was charged with "being present and consenting to the administration of an oath to commit a capital offence, namely treason", the charge sheet recorded.