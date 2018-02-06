World / Africa

DRC’s angry Gécamines wants to ‘legitimately’ control the cobalt market

06 February 2018 - 12:14 Tom Wilson
A file photo shows the Gecamines copper and cobalt processing plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic
A file photo shows the Gecamines copper and cobalt processing plant in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic

London — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will seek greater control of the global cobalt market by engaging directly with car and battery manufacturers, according to its largest state-owned mining company.

"I find it scandalous that when cobalt is discussed, and the explosion of electric vehicles (EV), only the traders and consumers are referenced and the [DRC] and Gécamines is not cited," Gécamines chair Albert Yuma said in an interview in Cape Town.

The market seems to think that "the future of cobalt is in the hands of Glencore, Trafigura and CMOC but not the [DRC] or Gécamines," Yuma said. "We legitimately want to control the cobalt market because it is ours."

The DRC accounts for about two-thirds of global cobalt supply and spot prices for the metal more than doubled on the London Metal Exchange last year. The country isn’t benefiting from rallying copper and cobalt prices and plans to renegotiate partnerships with international mining companies, Yuma said earlier on Monday.

Gécamines has already held discussions with one large Chinese battery producer about establishing a joint venture to develop the state-owned miner’s cobalt concessions, Yuma said.

It is also planning discussions with a Chinese car manufacturer, Yuma added, declining to identify either company, but saying consumers want to secure, stable, long-term supply and, unlike traders, don’t speculate on price.

Bloomberg

Congo seeks ways to make more profit from cobalt

The DRC is the world’s leading producer of cobalt, where authorities believe the previous mining code favours foreign investors at the expense ...
World
19 days ago

Millions missing in loans from China to DRC copper mining project

Loans earmarked to fund infrastructure projects in exchange for copper and cobalt have disappeared, leaving the Congo scrambling to provide answers
World
2 months ago

Dispute halts Gecamines cobalt production

State-owned Congo miner faces court action after blocking its partner GTL’s access to a mining site in Lubumbashi to make way for a new investor
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trump has five days to approve the Democrat ...
World / Americas
2.
DRC’s angry Gécamines wants to ‘legitimately’ ...
World / Africa
3.
Morgan Tsvangirai said to be critically ill in SA
World / Africa
4.
Turkey’s leader in historic visit with pope amid ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Congo seeks ways to make more profit from cobalt
World / Africa

Dispute halts Gecamines cobalt production
Companies

Millions missing in loans from China to DRC copper mining project
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.