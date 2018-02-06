World / Africa

Angola sees no further Opec cuts and is looking to become a gold producer

06 February 2018 - 15:29 Ed Stoddard
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Angola sees no further oil cartel Opec cuts in 2018 and Africa’s number two crude exporter hopes to join the ranks of gold producers next year as it strives to diversify an economy long based on oil and diamonds, its minerals and petroleum minister said on Tuesday.

Angola, where oil wealth has failed to translate into wider prosperity, has a reputation for graft on a grand scale, but President João Lourenço, who took power in September, is looking to win credibility with international investors.

Speaking to Reuters at the annual Africa Mining Indaba in Cape Town, minerals and oil minister Diamantino Azevedo said the country was serious about widening its commodities mix.

"We are just producing diamonds, and stuff like marble and granite at the moment. We are expecting to start gold production soon, we expect to have two or three gold mines operating next year, but at a small scale," he said.

Speaking after presentations on mining opportunities in Angola, Azevedo said there were 10 exploration projects in the country focused on gold involving junior mining companies, which typically take the prospecting lead in new frontiers. He did not name them.

"We want to promote the mining sector beyond diamonds ... We have had good meetings here with the major mining companies," he said, adding there were also exploration opportunities for iron ore and copper. Angola borders the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, Africa’s top copper producers.

Much of Angola remains unexplored, not least because the former Portuguese colony was embroiled in a civil war from its birth in 1975 until 2002. Critics have also said the elite of the ruling MPLA party under former president José Eduardo dos Santos had little incentive to reduce the economy’s reliance on the opaque oil sector.

Angola is a member of Opec, and it must limit output in line with the group’s commitment to cut output by about 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) as part of a deal with Russia and others. "We will not go above our Opec quotas," Azevedo said, adding that he did not see Opec imposing any deeper cuts this year.

Angola produces just more than 1.6-million bpd, providing it with more than 90% of its export revenue.

Reuters

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Tenacious instability threatens Africa’s 2018 growth prospects

The messianic expectations of Ramaphosa becoming a new broom to sweep out corruption could prove difficult owing to his wafer-thin ANC presidential ...
Opinion
1 day ago

New heads, new hope for South's own spring

Great changes in SA, Angola and Zimbabwe look set to tackle years of rot and stagnation
Business
9 days ago

A president that waits in line for a KFC burger is not someone Angolans are used to — but they like it

Since taking office in October, Joao Lourenco has fired former president Dos Santos’s billionaire daughter, Isabel, as chair of the state oil ...
World
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Poland’s president to sign controversial ...
World / Europe
2.
DRC tells Belgium to close a consulate and cut ...
World / Africa
3.
US trade deficit at highest in nearly 10 years on ...
World / Americas
4.
Angola sees no further Opec cuts and is looking ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.