Zimbabwe to give ‘all remaining’ white farmers 99-year leases

31 January 2018 - 18:30 Agency Staff
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — Zimbabwe has announced that white farmers still in business after controversial land reforms will be able to obtain 99-year leases, signaling a new government approach to the key agricultural sector.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who replaced the ousted Robert Mugabe in November, has vowed to revive the moribund economy, boost investment and create employment after years of decline.

The agriculture ministry directed that "all remaining white farmers be issued with 99-year leases instead of five as per previous arrangements", according to a statement seen by AFP on Wednesday.

Thousands of white farmers were forced off their land by violent mobs or evicted, with Mugabe saying the reforms would help black people marginalised under British colonial rule. Critics blame the land redistribution, which began in 2000, for the collapse in agricultural production that saw the former regional breadbasket become a perennial food importer.

Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe ally who came to power following a military intervention, has pledged to compensate farmers who lost their properties, but said they would not be given their land back.

Ben Gilpin, director of the country’s Commercial Farmers’ Union (CFU), reacted cautiously to the policy announcement. "We have seen the letter and we are seeking clarification. People have gone to various offices and there hasn’t been a uniform response." The CFU says there are about 200 white farmers remaining in Zimbabwe.

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: A lingering Zuma makes Ramaphosa seem weak

'Can Zuma deliver the state of the nation address next month without tarnishing Ramaphosa's reputation or even rendering him weak and feeble?'
Politics
1 day ago

Laxton lashes out at ZEC after losing out on Zimbabwe election tender

The country cannot afford any talk of wrongdoing that could tarnish the reputation of the first poll in the post-Mugabe era, which is all about ...
World
2 days ago

Mnangagwa ‘lacks both legitimacy and legality’, says opposition NPP

Joice Mujuru of the National People’s Party says the Zimbabwean president needs to oversee a return to civilian rule as Mnangagwa is overseeign ...
World
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Region’s voters demand change

All three parties have been operating under what might be described as Victor's logic
Opinion
5 days ago

OVERHEARD AT DAVOS: A bag full of investments for you, and for you, and you…

Instead of surrendering to wrong-headed policies, the Davos lobby should find a way to be more convincing about better policies
Opinion
6 days ago

