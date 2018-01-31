World / Africa

Namibia suspends foreign travel for public officials to cut costs

31 January 2018 - 15:48 Agency Staff
President of Namibia Hage Geingob. Picture: GCIS
Windhoek — Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has banned all foreign travel by public officials until at least the end of February in a bid to rein in government expenditure, the presidency said on Wednesday.

Namibia’s government is facing a severe cash crunch that has resulted in budget cuts across ministries as the economy struggles to recover from deep contractions in the construction, uranium and diamond industries.

"No request for outbound travel by ministers, deputy ministers and other political office bearers will be considered until after the end of February," a presidency statement said. "This directive is specifically in the interest of curtailing public expenditure."

Namibia’s Defence Force said this week that it can no longer afford to buy food for soldiers or pay water and electricity bills at its bases. Thousands of army personnel will be forced to take leave next month while those already on holiday have been asked not to report for duty, the defence force said.

Reuters

Namibian president in place to seek a second term

Reports say President Hage Geingob has been elected president of the southwest African nation’s ruling Swapo party, with Deputy Prime Minister ...
World
2 months ago

Taps are running dry — and we are all to blame

Water supply needs to become a substantive item on corporate boards' agendas, writes Mike Muller
Opinion
9 months ago

Namibian president calls for land expropriation

President Hage Geingob says the government wants radical land expropriation that will transfer 43% of arable land to previously disadvantaged blacks ...
World
10 months ago

