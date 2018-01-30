Kenya’s opposition leader is ‘sworn in’ as so-called people’s president

Nairobi — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has sworn an oath of office declaring himself the so-called people’s president in a ceremony that failed to comply with the country’s constitution and risked deepening the fraught political divisions in the East African nation.

Odinga read the oath in the presence of Adv Tom Kajwang, an opposition lawmaker, instead of being administered the pledge by the country’s chief or deputy chief justice, as required by the constitution. Kalonzo Musyoka, the National Super Alliance’s (NASA) candidate for deputy president, and co-principal leader Musalia Mudavadi didn’t attend the ceremony.

"I thank you for the respect you’ve shown by turning up for today’s ceremony," Odinga told thousands of cheering supporters at Uhuru Park on the fringe of Nairobi’s central business district. "Today is a historic day in Kenya. Kenyans have taken a step [to get] rid of a dictatorship that came through vote rigging."

Treason threat

Kenya’s government had threatened to charge Odinga with treason if he proceeded with the swearing in. The opposition went ahead with the ceremony after rejecting the outcome of a repeat presidential vote in October in which President Uhuru Kenyatta secured a second term. NASA says it has evidence that Odinga won an August 8 election that was later annulled by the supreme court after the electoral commission failed to disprove an opposition claim the ballot was rigged.

Live broadcasts of the swearing-in ceremony by Nation Media Group’s Nation TV and Royal Media Services’ Citizen TV and KTN were cut mid-morning, after the government warned last week that it would revoke the licences of companies that broadcast footage of the event. Royal Media Services MD Wachira Waruru asked the government to explain the reason for Tuesday’s switch-off.

The swearing-in had little impact on Kenya’s financial markets. The shilling was little changed at 102.35 to the dollar by 3.12pm in Nairobi, while an index of the country’s top 25 stocks gained less than 0.1%.

"We are giving too much attention to a process that is of no consequence," Ekuru Aukot, a lawyer and former presidential candidate, said in an interview broadcast on KTN News. The swearing-in has "no legal effect, no constitutional effect, something that is against our own law".

Odinga’s alliance has pledged to form a People’s Assembly, effectively a parallel government, to push for fresh elections and other reforms including an overhaul of the electoral system, a more inclusive government that better represents the country’s ethnic groups, and greater independence for the judiciary.

Bloomberg