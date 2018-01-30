World / Africa

Kenya switches off TV and radio stations over plans to cover Odinga’s swearing-in ceremony

30 January 2018 - 10:01 Katharine Houreld, George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga hold a Bible ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony as the
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga hold a Bible ahead of his planned swearing-in ceremony as the "people’s president", in Nairobi on January 30 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Independently owned Citizen Television and Radio stations said on Tuesday that government authorities had forced them off the air over plans to cover a gathering in the capital where opposition leader Raila Odinga plans to swear himself in as president.

"The Communications Authority of Kenya has switched off Citizen Television and Radio in most parts of the country over the coverage of the Nasa ‘swearing-in’ plan," the Citizen website said, referring to the opposition Nasa alliance.

Several hundred supporters of opposition leader Odinga gathered on Tuesday morning at a park in downtown Nairobi, determined to "swear in as president" their leader, who boycotted an election rerun last year.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term in November after winning the repeat presidential election in October that Odinga boycotted due to doubts it would be free and fair.

Kenyatta had also been declared winner of the August election, but the Supreme Court later nullified that result, over irregularities.

Odinga said the October election was "fake" and earlier said a "people’s assembly" would swear him in on December 12. That did not happen, and a new event was planned for Tuesday.

By 6am GMT, about 400 people were gathered in Uhuru Park, near Nairobi’s main business district.

Although the police had said they would prohibit any illegal assemblies on Tuesday, there were no uniformed police in the park and no anti-riot officers or vehicles.

Local radio station Capital FM reported that supporters had been granted permission by Kenyan authorities to use the park.

Police and government spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment on that report.

Opposition supporters claim Odinga won the August vote.

"The swearing in that will happen today is legitimate based on the August 8 election. Odinga is the one we recognise as the president and that is why we are swearing him in," said hairdresser Benta Akinyi standing near other opposition supporters blowing horns and whistles.

Reuters

